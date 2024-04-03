United States Alex Morgan, Lindsey Horan address anti-LGBTQIA+ posts shared by USWNT teammate Korbin Albert Published Apr. 3, 2024 6:23 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

United States women's national team captain Lindsey Horan and veteran star Alex Morgan delivered a prepared joint-statement on Wednesday regarding teammate Korbin Albert's anti-LGBTQIA+ posts on social media.

"We've worked extremely hard to uphold the integrity of this national team through all of the generations, and we are extremely, extremely sad that this standard was not upheld," Horan began. "Our fans and our supporters feel like this is a team that they can rally behind, and it's so important that they feel and continue to feel undeniably heard and seen."

Horan and Morgan made their comments via Zoom from U.S. training camp as the team prepares for the upcoming SheBelieves Cup. The USWNT faces Japan in the tournament's semifinal match on Saturday in Atlanta and either Canada or Brazil in the final or third-place match on Tuesday in Columbus, Ohio.

Neither Horan nor Morgan took any questions, but felt it was imperative to "address the disappointing situation regarding Korbin that has unfolded over this past week," Horan explained.

"We stand by maintaining a safe and respectful space, especially as allies and members of the LGBTQ+ community, and this platform has given us an opportunity to highlight causes that matter to us, something that we never take for granted," Morgan said. "And we'll keep using this platform to give attention to causes that are important to us."

Albert, a 20-year-old midfielder who plays for Paris Saint-Germain and is considered to be a rising star for both club and country, had previously shared a video on social media from a Christian sermon that spoke about how being gay and "feeling transgendered" is wrong. Albert also appeared to have liked a post about legendary USWNT winger Megan Rapinoe after she tore her Achilles in the 2023 NWSL championship game — Rapinoe's last professional match before retiring.

Albert apologized after Rapinoe called her out on Instagram.

"Liking and sharing posts that are offensive, insensitive and hurtful was immature and disrespectful, which was never my intent," Albert shared on Instagram. "I'm really disappointed in myself and am deeply sorry for the hurt that I have caused my teammates, other players, fans, friends and anyone who was offended.

"I truly believe that everyone should feel safe and respected everywhere and on all playing fields. I know my actions have not lived up to that and for that I sincerely apologize. It's an honor and a privilege to play this sport on the world stage and I promise to do better."

Albert is currently in camp with the USWNT. She has seven caps and started in the three knockout-stage games during the Concacaf W Gold Cup, which the U.S. won last month.

Morgan noted at the end of the statement from her and Horan that the team has had "internal discussions around the situation" but that it will "stay within the team."

"One thing also to know is that we have never shied away from hard conversations within this team," Morgan said.

