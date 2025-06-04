WCQ - UEFA
WCQ - UEFA
Albania vs. Serbia: How to watch, time, TV channel, streaming for World Cup Qualifier
Published Jun. 6, 2025 9:01 a.m. ET
Albania hosts Serbia in a pivotal 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier at Arena Kombëtare in Tirana. With both teams aiming to secure a spot in the World Cup, this fixture carries significant weight in Group K standings. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Albania vs. Serbia.
When is Albania vs. Serbia? How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025
- Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
- Location: Arena Kombëtare, Tirana, Albania
- TV: FOX Soccer Plus
- Streaming: FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com
ADVERTISEMENT
Albania vs. Serbia Head to Head
Albania and Serbia have faced each other twice in official competition, with each team recording one victory.
Albania vs. Serbia Past Results
- 10/8/2015: Albania 0, Serbia 2 (UEFA European Championship Qualifier)
- 10/14/2014: Serbia 0, Albania 3 (UEFA European Championship Qualifier; match awarded to Albania)
Team Form
Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:
Albania
- 3/24: Albania 3-0 Andorra (H)
- 3/21: Albania 0-2 England (A)
- 11/19: Albania 1-2 Ukraine (H)
- 11/16: Albania 0-0 Czechia (H)
- 10/14: Albania 1-0 Georgia (A)
Serbia
- 3/23: Serbia 2-0 Austria (H)
- 3/20: Serbia 1-1 Austria (A)
- 11/18: Serbia 0-0 Denmark (H)
- 11/15: Serbia 1-1 Switzerland (A)
- 10/15: Serbia 0-3 Spain (A)
share
in this topic