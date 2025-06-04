WCQ - UEFA Albania vs. Serbia: How to watch, time, TV channel, streaming for World Cup Qualifier Published Jun. 6, 2025 9:01 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Albania hosts Serbia in a pivotal 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier at Arena Kombëtare in Tirana. With both teams aiming to secure a spot in the World Cup, this fixture carries significant weight in Group K standings. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Albania vs. Serbia.

When is Albania vs. Serbia? How to Watch

Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

Location: Arena Kombëtare, Tirana, Albania

TV: FOX Soccer Plus

Streaming: FOX Sports app, FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com

Which USMNT players can jump into starting XI before 2026 World Cup? | SOTU

ADVERTISEMENT

Albania vs. Serbia Head to Head

Albania and Serbia have faced each other twice in official competition, with each team recording one victory.

Albania vs. Serbia Past Results

10/8/2015: Albania 0, Serbia 2 (UEFA European Championship Qualifier)

10/14/2014: Serbia 0, Albania 3 (UEFA European Championship Qualifier; match awarded to Albania)

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Albania

3/24: Albania 3-0 Andorra (H)

3/21: Albania 0-2 England (A)

11/19: Albania 1-2 Ukraine (H)

11/16: Albania 0-0 Czechia (H)

10/14: Albania 1-0 Georgia (A)

Serbia

3/23: Serbia 2-0 Austria (H)

3/20: Serbia 1-1 Austria (A)

11/18: Serbia 0-0 Denmark (H)

11/15: Serbia 1-1 Switzerland (A)

10/15: Serbia 0-3 Spain (A)

share

Get more from WCQ - UEFA Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more