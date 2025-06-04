Albania vs. Serbia: How to watch, time, TV channel, streaming for World Cup Qualifier

WCQ - UEFA
Albania hosts Serbia in a pivotal 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier at Arena Kombëtare in Tirana. With both teams aiming to secure a spot in the World Cup, this fixture carries significant weight in Group K standings. Here’s everything you need to know to watch Albania vs. Serbia.

When is Albania vs. Serbia? How to Watch

  • Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025
  • Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
  • Location: Arena Kombëtare, Tirana, Albania
  • TV: FOX Soccer Plus
  • Streaming: FOX Sports app, FOXSports.com

Albania vs. Serbia Head to Head

Albania and Serbia have faced each other twice in official competition, with each team recording one victory.

Albania vs. Serbia Past Results

  • 10/8/2015: Albania 0, Serbia 2 (UEFA European Championship Qualifier)
  • 10/14/2014: Serbia 0, Albania 3 (UEFA European Championship Qualifier; match awarded to Albania)

Team Form

Below are the last 5 matches for each team and the results:

Albania

  • 3/24: Albania 3-0 Andorra (H)
  • 3/21: Albania 0-2 England (A)
  • 11/19: Albania 1-2 Ukraine (H)
  • 11/16: Albania 0-0 Czechia (H)
  • 10/14: Albania 1-0 Georgia (A)

Serbia

  • 3/23: Serbia 2-0 Austria (H)
  • 3/20: Serbia 1-1 Austria (A)
  • 11/18: Serbia 0-0 Denmark (H)
  • 11/15: Serbia 1-1 Switzerland (A)
  • 10/15: Serbia 0-3 Spain (A)
