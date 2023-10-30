FIFA Women's World Cup
Aitana Bonmatí wins Ballon d'Or Féminin after leading Spain to World Cup title
Updated Oct. 30, 2023 5:51 p.m. ET

Spanish women's national team and FC Barcelona Femení star midfielder Aitana Bonmatí was recognized as the best women's soccer player in the world at the annual Ballon d'Or awards ceremony Monday, taking home the Ballon d'Or Féminin.

Bonmatí, 25, led Spain to its first-ever title at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in August and was awarded the Golden Ball as the tournament's best player. She scored three time and assisted two goals.

Spain's best moments in the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Bonmatí also won the treble with Barcelona during the 2022-23 season, lifting the Liga F trophy, the UEFA Women's Champions League trophy and the Supercopa de España Femenina. She contributed 14 goals and 18 assists in 34 matches played last season. In August, she was named UEFA Women's Player of the Year and on Monday, Barcelona won the award for Women's Team of the Year.

Bonmatí is the third consecutive Spanish player to win the Ballon d'Or Féminin. Her Barcelona teammate Alexia Putellas won the award in 2021 and 2022. This is Bonmati's first time winning the award and her first time being named a finalist. Her Spain teammate Jenni Heromoso was the runner-up to Putellas in 2021.

