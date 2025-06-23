UEFA Women's EURO
UEFA Women's Euro 2025 stadiums, locations and host cities
Published Jun. 23, 2025 11:36 a.m. ET
The UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 kicks off July 2 and runs through the final on July 27. Sixteen national teams will compete for the European title in what will be the tournament’s 14th edition. Below is the full list of stadiums selected to host matches:
Where is the 2025 Women’s Euro? Who is the host?
The 2025 UEFA Women’s Euro will be held entirely in Switzerland, with matches spread across eight stadiums in eight cities. Combined, the venues can seat over 175,000 fans, with more than 700,000 tickets available across the 31 matches.
2025 Women’s Euro Stadiums
- St. Jakob-Park – Basel
- Stadion Wankdorf – Bern
- Stade de Genève – Geneva
- Stadion Letzigrund – Zurich
- Arena St. Gallen – St. Gallen
- Allmend Stadion Luzern – Lucerne
- Stade de Tourbillon – Sion
- Arena Thun – Thun
Where is the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Final?
The semifinals will be held at Stade de Genève (Geneva) and St. Jakob-Park (Basel) on July 22 and 23.
The final will take place at Stadion Wankdorf in Bern on Sunday, July 27.
