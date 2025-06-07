UEFA Nations League 2025 UEFA Nations League odds: Spain and Portugal to face off in final Updated Jun. 7, 2025 7:40 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The UEFA Nations League Final will feature two of the world's top teams in Spain and Portugal, but Sunday's clash at the Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany, will also showcase two stars at the opposite ends of brilliant careers.

Spanish phenom Lamine Yamal will look to add to his already incredible résumé, having already won the EUROs and La Liga title with Barcelona— all before turning 18 years old. Meanwhile, Portugal is led by Cristiano Ronaldo who became the first 40-year-old to score in a Nations League match in the semifinal against Germany.

Which team will end up being victorious in the Cup? Check out the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of June 7.

Moneyline (regular time)

Portugal +245 (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)

Spain: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Draw: +255 (bet $10 to win $35.50 total)

Moneyline first half

Portugal: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)

Spain: +145 (bet $10 to win $24.50 total)

Draw: +125 (bet $10 to win $22.50 total)

Moneyline second half

Portugal: +250 (bet $10 to win $35 total)

Spain: +115 (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Draw: +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)

To win the cup

Portugal: +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Spain: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

Over/Under total goals (regular time): 2.5

Over: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Under: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Spread (regular time): 0.5

Portugal (+0.5): -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

Spain (-0.5): -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

Cristiano Ronaldo

First goalscorer: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Anytime goalscorer: +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)

Score two or more goals: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Francisco Conceicao

First goalscorer: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Anytime goalscorer: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Score two or more goals: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Lamine Yamal

First goalscorer: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Anytime goalscorer: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Score two or more goals: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Nico Williams

First goalscorer: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Anytime goalscorer: +245 (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)

Score two or more goals: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

Mikel Merino

First goalscorer: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Anytime goalscorer: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)

Score two or more goals: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Each team to take two corners: -1000 (bet $10 to win $11 total)

Each team to have 1+ shots on target in each half: -230 (bet $10 to win $14.35 total)

Each team to take 1+ corners in each half: -230 (bet $10 to win $14.35 total)

Each team to take 3+ corners: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)

Each team to take 5+ corners: +225 (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Portugal win and over 3.5 total goals: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Spain win and over 3.5 total goals: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Spain to lead after each half: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Portugal to lead after each half: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

