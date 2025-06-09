Gold Cup
Gold Cup
2025 Mexico Gold Cup Roster: All 26 players on the squad
Updated Jun. 12, 2025 10:50 a.m. ET
As Mexico prepares to defend its title at the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup, head coach Javier Aguirre has unveiled a 26-man squad that combines seasoned veterans with promising newcomers.
The team aims to continue its dominance in the region, building on its record nine Gold Cup titles. Below is the full list including each player's position, club affiliation, and international experience.
ADVERTISEMENT
2025 Mexico Gold Cup Roster
Goalkeepers
- Ángel Malagón (Club América)
- Raul Rangel (CD Guadalajara)
- Francisco Guillermo Ochoa (Salernitana)
Defenders
- Jorge Sanchez (Cruz Azul)
- Cesar Montes (FC Lokomotiv Moscow)
- Johan Vasquez (Genoa FC)
- Gilberto Mora (Xolos de Tijuana)
- Jesus Orozco (Cruz Azul)
- Luis Chavez (CD Dynamo Moscow)
- Mateo Chávez (AZ Alkmaar)
Midfielders
- Edson Alvarez (West Ham United FC)
- Erik Lira (Cruz Azul)
- Carlos Rodríguez (Cruz Azul)
- Israel Reyes (Club América)
- Marcel Ruiz (Toluca)
- Orbelin Pineda (AEK Athens FC)
- Angel Sepulveda (Toluca)
- Roberto Alvarado (CD Guadalajara)
Forwards
- Raul Jimenez (Fulham Academy)
- Alexis Vega (Toluca)
- Santiago Gimenez (Feyenoord)
- César Huerta (RSC Anderlecht)
- Julian Araujo (AFC Bournemouth)
- Jesus Gallardo (CF Monterrey)
- Uriel Antuna (Cruz Azul)
- Julian Quinones (Al-Qadisiyah FC)
share
recommended
-
A reality check for the USMNT: Why Poch's plan backfired in an ugly loss
2025 USMNT Gold Cup Roster: All 26 players on the squad
Landon Donovan, Christian Pulisic, and the drama over USMNT stars not playing
-
2025 Gold Cup Schedule, Bracket: Dates, times, groups
How to watch the 2025 Gold Cup: TV channels, streaming, dates
Mexican national team changes hotels in Los Angeles due to safety concerns
-
2025 Gold Cup stadiums, locations and host cities
USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen has knee surgery, out 4-to-6 weeks
in this topic
recommended
-
A reality check for the USMNT: Why Poch's plan backfired in an ugly loss
2025 USMNT Gold Cup Roster: All 26 players on the squad
Landon Donovan, Christian Pulisic, and the drama over USMNT stars not playing
-
2025 Gold Cup Schedule, Bracket: Dates, times, groups
How to watch the 2025 Gold Cup: TV channels, streaming, dates
Mexican national team changes hotels in Los Angeles due to safety concerns
-
2025 Gold Cup stadiums, locations and host cities
USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen has knee surgery, out 4-to-6 weeks