2025 Gold Cup stadiums, locations and host cities

Published Jun. 9, 2025 12:01 p.m. ET

The 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup gets underway this week with matches set to run from June 14 to July 6. Sixteen national teams will compete in the biennial tournament, which crowns the best men’s team in North America, Central America and the Caribbean. Below is the full list of stadiums selected to host matches, listed by city, along with previous Gold Cup appearances:

Where is the 2025 Gold Cup? Who is the host?

The 2025 Gold Cup will be staged across 14 stadiums in 11 metropolitan areas in the United States and Canada. 

2025 Gold Cup Stadiums

  • AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX (2009, 2011, 2013, 2017, 2021, 2023)
  • Q2 Stadium – Austin, TX (2021)
  • Dignity Health Sports Park – Carson, CA (2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2015)
  • NRG Stadium – Houston, TX (2005, 2007, 2009, 2011, 2019, 2021, 2023)
  • Shell Energy Stadium – Houston, TX (2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023)
  • SoFi Stadium – Inglewood, CA (2023)
  • Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV (2021, 2023)
  • U.S. Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN (first-time host)
  • State Farm Stadium – Phoenix, AZ (2009, 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023)
  • Snapdragon Stadium – San Diego, CA (2023)
  • PayPal Park – San Jose, CA (first-time host)
  • Levi's Stadium – Santa Clara, CA (2017, 2023)
  • CITYPARK – St. Louis, MO (2023)
  • BC Place – Vancouver, Canada (first-time host)

Where does the USMNT play?

The USMNT will have three group stage games in Group D. Check out the schedule below (all times Eastern):

Where is the 2025 Gold Cup Final?

  • The quarterfinals will be held June 28 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, AZ and June 29 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. 
  • The Semifinals will be held on July 2 at both Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, CA and CITYPARK in St. Louis, MO. 
  • The Final will be held on July 6 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX.

This year’s edition marks the first time the Gold Cup will be played in both the U.S. and Canada, with Vancouver’s BC Place serving as a first-time host venue.

