2025 Gold Cup Odds: Notable Prop Bets Ahead of USA-Mexico Final

The U.S. men's national soccer team is just one win away from claiming its eighth Gold Cup title, with its last victory occurring in 2021.

After an exciting penalty shootout triumph over Costa Rica in the quarterfinals, and a 2-1 win over Guatemala in the semifinals, the U.S. is entering the final as the underdog.

On the other side, Mexico recently secured a 1-0 victory over Honduras in the semifinals.

El Tri's Cesar Montes has scored three goals in the tournament, while U.S. stars Diego Luna and Malik Tillman have matched that mark with three goals each.

Defensively, Mexico has been strong, not allowing a goal since its group-stage opener against the Dominican Republic.

In contrast, the U.S. men’s national team has conceded one goal in each of its last three matches.

As we head into the final, the question remains: Will Mexico, the favorite to take home the trophy, or can the underdog U.S. pull off an upset?

Let's dive into a few standout prop bets for this pivotal Gold Cup final at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 3.

USMNT vs. Mexico Preview: Who is the favorite to win the Gold Cup Final?

First Goalscorer

Raul Jimenez: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Santiago Gimenez: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Angel Sepulveda: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

No goal: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Patrick Agyemang: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Brian White: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Julian Quinones: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Damion Downs: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Alexis Vega: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Diego Luna: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Malik Tillman: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Anytime Goalscorer

Raul Jimenez: +245 (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)

Santiago Gimenez: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Angel Sepulveda: +295 (bet $10 to win $39.50 total)

No goal: +750 (bet $750 to win $85 total)

Patrick Agyemang: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Brian White: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Julian Quinones: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)

Damion Downs: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)

Alexis Vega: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Diego Luna: +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Malik Tillman: +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Will Diego Luna net his fourth goal in the Gold Cup final?

First Half Moneyline

Mexico: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

USA: +265 (bet $10 to win $36.50 total)

Second Half Moneyline

Mexico: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)

USA: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Both Teams to Score

Yes, both teams score: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

No, both teams won't score: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Winning Margin USA

To win by 1 goal: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

To win by 2 goals: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

To win by 3 goals: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

To win by 4+ goals: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Winning Margin Mexico

To win by 1 goal: +255 (bet $10 to win $35.50 total)

To win by 2 goals: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

To win by 3 goals: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

To win by 4 or more goals: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

USA vs. Mexico 2025 Gold Cup Final: Full Match Preview, Expectations

Method of Victory

Mexico to win in 90 minutes: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

USA to win in 90 minutes: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

USA to win on penalties: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Mexico to win on penalties: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Mexico to win in extra time: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

USA to win in extra time: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Exact Goals Scored

2 goals scored: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

1 goal scored: +245 (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)

3 goals scored: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)

4 goals scored: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

No goals scored: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

5 goals scored: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

6 goals or more scored: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Total Team Goals USA

Over 0.5 goals scored: -340 (bet $10 to win $12.94 total)

Under 1.5 goals scored: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)

Over 1.5 goals scored: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)

Under 0.5 goals scored: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

Over 2.5 goals scored: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Under 2.5 goals scored: -1600 (bet $10 to win $10.63 total)

Total Team Goals Mexico

Under 2.5 goals scored: -2500 (bet $10 to win $10.40 total)

Under 1.5 goals scored: -320 (bet $10 to win $13.13 total)

Over 0.5 goals scored: -260 (bet $10 to win $13.85 total)

Under 0.5 goals scored: +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)

Over 1.5 goals scored: +195 (bet $10 to win $29.50 total)

Over 2.5 goals scored: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Exact Team Goals USA

1 goal scored: +110 (bet $10 to win $21)

0 goals scored: +150 (bet $10 to win $25)

3 goals scored: +290 (bet $10 to win $39)

4 goals scored: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110)

4+ goals scored: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Exact Team Goals Mexico

1 goal scored: +110 (bet $10 to win $21)

0 goals scored: +185 (bet $10 to win $28.50)

3 goals scored: +245 (bet $10 to win $34.50)

4 goals scored: +800 (bet $10 to win $90)

4+ goals scored: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

