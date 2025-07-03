Gold Cup
2025 Gold Cup Odds: Notable Prop Bets Ahead of USA-Mexico Final
Gold Cup

2025 Gold Cup Odds: Notable Prop Bets Ahead of USA-Mexico Final

Updated Jul. 3, 2025 7:26 p.m. ET

The U.S. men's national soccer team is just one win away from claiming its eighth Gold Cup title, with its last victory occurring in 2021.

After an exciting penalty shootout triumph over Costa Rica in the quarterfinals, and a 2-1 win over Guatemala in the semifinals, the U.S. is entering the final as the underdog.

On the other side, Mexico recently secured a 1-0 victory over Honduras in the semifinals.

El Tri's Cesar Montes has scored three goals in the tournament, while U.S. stars Diego Luna and Malik Tillman have matched that mark with three goals each.

Defensively, Mexico has been strong, not allowing a goal since its group-stage opener against the Dominican Republic.

In contrast, the U.S. men’s national team has conceded one goal in each of its last three matches.

As we head into the final, the question remains: Will Mexico, the favorite to take home the trophy, or can the underdog U.S. pull off an upset?

Let's dive into a few standout prop bets for this pivotal Gold Cup final at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 3. 

USMNT vs. Mexico Preview: Who is the favorite to win the Gold Cup Final?

USMNT vs. Mexico Preview: Who is the favorite to win the Gold Cup Final?

First Goalscorer

Raul Jimenez: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Santiago Gimenez: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)
Angel Sepulveda: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
No goal: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Patrick Agyemang: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Brian White: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Julian Quinones: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
Damion Downs: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
Alexis Vega: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
Diego Luna: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Malik Tillman: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

ADVERTISEMENT

Anytime Goalscorer

Raul Jimenez: +245 (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)
Santiago Gimenez: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)
Angel Sepulveda: +295 (bet $10 to win $39.50 total)
No goal: +750 (bet $750 to win $85 total)
Patrick Agyemang: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Brian White: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Julian Quinones: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)
Damion Downs: +340 (bet $10 to win $44 total)
Alexis Vega: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)
Diego Luna: +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)
Malik Tillman: +360 (bet $10 to win $46 total)

Will Diego Luna net his fourth goal in the Gold Cup final?

First Half Moneyline

Mexico: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)
USA: +265 (bet $10 to win $36.50 total)

Second Half Moneyline

Mexico: +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)
USA: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Both Teams to Score

Yes, both teams score: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)
No, both teams won't score: -120 (bet $10 to win $18.33 total)

Winning Margin USA

To win by 1 goal: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
To win by 2 goals: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
To win by 3 goals: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)
To win by 4+ goals: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Winning Margin Mexico

To win by 1 goal: +255 (bet $10 to win $35.50 total)
To win by 2 goals: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
To win by 3 goals: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)
To win by 4 or more goals: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

USA vs. Mexico 2025 Gold Cup Final: Full Match Preview, Expectations

USA vs. Mexico 2025 Gold Cup Final: Full Match Preview, Expectations

Method of Victory

Mexico to win in 90 minutes: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)
USA to win in 90 minutes: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)
USA to win on penalties: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
Mexico to win on penalties: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)
Mexico to win in extra time: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
USA to win in extra time: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Exact Goals Scored

2 goals scored: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)
1 goal scored: +245 (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)
3 goals scored: +290 (bet $10 to win $39 total)
4 goals scored: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)
No goals scored: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
5 goals scored: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)
6 goals or more scored: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Total Team Goals USA

Over 0.5 goals scored: -340 (bet $10 to win $12.94 total)
Under 1.5 goals scored: -250 (bet $10 to win $14 total)
Over 1.5 goals scored: +155 (bet $10 to win $25.50 total)
Under 0.5 goals scored: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)
Over 2.5 goals scored: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Under 2.5 goals scored: -1600 (bet $10 to win $10.63 total)

Total Team Goals Mexico

Under 2.5 goals scored: -2500 (bet $10 to win $10.40 total)
Under 1.5 goals scored: -320 (bet $10 to win $13.13 total)
Over 0.5 goals scored: -260 (bet $10 to win $13.85 total)
Under 0.5 goals scored: +165 (bet $10 to win $26.50 total)
Over 1.5 goals scored: +195 (bet $10 to win $29.50 total)
Over 2.5 goals scored: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Exact Team Goals USA

1 goal scored: +110 (bet $10 to win $21)
0 goals scored: +150 (bet $10 to win $25)
3 goals scored: +290 (bet $10 to win $39)
4 goals scored: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110)
4+ goals scored: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Exact Team Goals Mexico

1 goal scored: +110 (bet $10 to win $21)
0 goals scored: +185 (bet $10 to win $28.50)
3 goals scored: +245 (bet $10 to win $34.50)
4 goals scored: +800 (bet $10 to win $90)
4+ goals scored: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from Gold Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USA Gets Mexico In The Gold Cup Final Everyone Wanted: 'We Owe Them'

USA Gets Mexico In The Gold Cup Final Everyone Wanted: 'We Owe Them'

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes