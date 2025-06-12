Gold Cup 2025 Gold Cup Odds: Mexico Slightly Favored Over U.S. Ahead Of Semifinals Updated Jul. 1, 2025 10:27 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup is nearing its conclusion, as the tournament has reached the semifinals.

The U.S. men's national team is fresh off a thrilling penalty shootout victory over Costa Rica in the quarterfinals. It will face Guatemala on Wednesday, July 2, at 7 p.m. ET on FS1.

In the other semifinal, Mexico, which eliminated Saudi Arabia in the quarterfinals, will take on Honduras at 10 p.m. ET, also on FS1.

The U.S. has claimed seven Gold Cup titles, with its most recent championship coming in 2021.

Meanwhile, Mexico recently found its stride, having won the Nations League Finals this past spring and claiming the Gold Cup title in 2023.

The only time the tournament was won by a country other than the U.S. or Mexico was in 2000, with Canada taking home the title that year.

Mexico is slightly favored to win the title at +100, while the USMNT follows closely at +110.

Let's dive into the odds as of July 1 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

CONCACAF Gold Cup winner

Mexico: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

USA: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)

Honduras: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Guatemala: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Despite missing several stars this summer for various reasons — including Christian Pulisic, Jedi Robinson , Yunus Musah , Weston McKennie , Tim Weah and Sergino Dest — the U.S. found its rhythm, finishing the group stage perfectly with three straight wins.

The U.S. men's national team defeated Costa Rica in a dramatic quarterfinal match that ended in a six-round penalty shootout.

Goalkeeper Matt Freese played a crucial role in the victory, making three penalty stops, while Damion Downs clinched the win for the United States with his penalty kick.

With +110 odds to win the championship, the U.S. team sits just behind Mexico, the only team to advance without heading to penalties.

Given the odds, many expect a final showdown between the favorites, Mexico and the U.S.

Honduras and Guatemala find themselves tied for third at +1800, each having pulled off upsets over Canada and Panama, respectively.

Guatemala secured a remarkable victory against Canada after a seven-round penalty shootout in the quarterfinals.

