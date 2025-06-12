Gold Cup
2025 Gold Cup Odds: Mexico Slightly Favored Over U.S. Ahead Of Semifinals
Gold Cup

2025 Gold Cup Odds: Mexico Slightly Favored Over U.S. Ahead Of Semifinals

Updated Jul. 1, 2025 10:27 a.m. ET

The 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup is nearing its conclusion, as the tournament has reached the semifinals.

The U.S. men's national team is fresh off a thrilling penalty shootout victory over Costa Rica in the quarterfinals. It will face Guatemala on Wednesday, July 2, at 7 p.m. ET on FS1. 

In the other semifinal, Mexico, which eliminated Saudi Arabia in the quarterfinals, will take on Honduras at 10 p.m. ET, also on FS1.

The U.S. has claimed seven Gold Cup titles, with its most recent championship coming in 2021.

Meanwhile, Mexico recently found its stride, having won the Nations League Finals this past spring and claiming the Gold Cup title in 2023.

The only time the tournament was won by a country other than the U.S. or Mexico was in 2000, with Canada taking home the title that year. 

Mexico is slightly favored to win the title at +100, while the USMNT follows closely at +110. 

Let's dive into the odds as of July 1 at DraftKings Sportsbook.  

CONCACAF Gold Cup winner

Mexico: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
USA: +110 (bet $10 to win $21 total)
Honduras: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)
Guatemala: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Despite missing several stars this summer for various reasons — including Christian Pulisic, Jedi Robinson, Yunus Musah, Weston McKennie, Tim Weah and Sergino Dest — the U.S. found its rhythm, finishing the group stage perfectly with three straight wins.

The U.S. men's national team defeated Costa Rica in a dramatic quarterfinal match that ended in a six-round penalty shootout. 

Goalkeeper Matt Freese played a crucial role in the victory, making three penalty stops, while Damion Downs clinched the win for the United States with his penalty kick.

ADVERTISEMENT

With +110 odds to win the championship, the U.S. team sits just behind Mexico, the only team to advance without heading to penalties. 

Given the odds, many expect a final showdown between the favorites, Mexico and the U.S.

Honduras and Guatemala find themselves tied for third at +1800, each having pulled off upsets over Canada and Panama, respectively.

Guatemala secured a remarkable victory against Canada after a seven-round penalty shootout in the quarterfinals.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from Gold Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: A Study In Winning: Matt Freese's Harvard Days Helped The U.S. Take A Big Step

A Study In Winning: Matt Freese's Harvard Days Helped The U.S. Take A Big Step

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2025 Gold Cup Image 2025 Gold Cup2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Image UEFA Women's Euro 2025
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes