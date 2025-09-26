FIFA U-20 World Cup
2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Schedule: Dates, times for all matches

Published Sep. 26, 2025 4:12 p.m. ET

Before the 2026 World Cup, the FIFA U-20 World Cup brings together the best young talent from around the globe, showcasing future stars on one of soccer’s biggest youth stages. Whether you're tracking your national team or scouting the sport’s next big names, here’s the full match schedule for the FIFA U-20 World Cup, including dates, kickoff times, and must-watch fixtures airing exclusively on the FOX family of networks.

2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Schedule

Below is the complete list of group stage fixtures, including scores and upcoming match times:

(All times Eastern)

Group Stage

Saturday, September 27, 2025

  • Japan vs. Egypt – 4 p.m.
  • South Korea vs. Ukraine – 4 p.m.
  • Chile vs. New Zealand – 7 p.m.
  • Paraguay vs. Panama – 7 p.m.

Sunday, September 28, 2025

  • Italy vs. Australia – 4 p.m.
  • Morocco vs. Spain – 4 p.m.
  • Brazil vs. Mexico – 7 p.m.
  • Cuba vs. Argentina – 7 p.m.

Monday, September 29, 2025

  • France vs. South Africa – 4 p.m.
  • Norway vs. Nigeria – 4 p.m.
  • Colombia vs. Saudi Arabia – 7 p.m.
  • United States vs. New Caledonia – 7 p.m.
Tuesday, September 30, 2025

  • Egypt vs. New Zealand – 4 p.m.
  • Panama vs. Ukraine – 4 p.m.
  • Chile vs. Japan – 7 p.m.
  • South Korea vs. Paraguay – 7 p.m.

Wednesday, October 1, 2025

  • Italy vs. Cuba – 4 p.m.
  • Spain vs. Mexico – 4 p.m.
  • Argentina vs. Australia – 7 p.m.
  • Brazil vs. Morocco – 7 p.m.

Thursday, October 2, 2025

  • Colombia vs. Norway – 4 p.m.
  • United States vs. France – 4 p.m.
  • Nigeria vs. Saudi Arabia – 7 p.m.
  • South Africa vs. New Caledonia – 7 p.m.

Friday, October 3, 2025

  • Panama vs. South Korea – 4 p.m.
  • Ukraine vs. Paraguay – 4 p.m.
  • Egypt vs. Chile – 7 p.m.
  • New Zealand vs. Japan – 7 p.m.

Saturday, October 4, 2025

  • Mexico vs. Morocco – 4 p.m.
  • Spain vs. Brazil – 4 p.m.
  • Argentina vs. Italy – 7 p.m.
  • Australia vs. Cuba – 7 p.m.

Sunday, October 5, 2025

  • New Caledonia vs. France – 4 p.m.
  • South Africa vs. United States – 4 p.m.
  • Nigeria vs. Colombia – 7 p.m.
  • Saudi Arabia vs. Norway – 7 p.m.

Round of 16

Wednesday, October 8, 2025

  • Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD – 3:30 p.m.
  • Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, October 9, 2025

  • Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD – 3:30 p.m.
  • Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD – 3:30 p.m.
  • Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD – 7:00 p.m.
  • Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, October 10, 2025

  • Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD – 3:30 p.m.
  • Round of 16: TBD vs. TBD – 7:00 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Sunday, October 12, 2025

  • Quarter-final: TBD vs. TBD – 4:00 p.m.
  • Quarter-final: TBD vs. TBD – 7:00 p.m.

Monday, October 13, 2025

  • Quarter-final: TBD vs. TBD – 4:00 p.m.
  • Quarter-final: TBD vs. TBD – 7:00 p.m.

Semifinals

Thursday, October 16, 2025

  • Semi-final: TBD vs. TBD – 4:00 p.m.
  • Semi-final: TBD vs. TBD – 7:00 p.m.

Finals

Sunday, October 19, 2025

  • Third-place match: TBD vs. TBD – 3:00 p.m.

Monday, October 20, 2025

  • Final: TBD vs. TBD – 7:00 p.m.

What are the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup groups?

Group A: 

  • Chile
  • Egypt
  • Japan
  • New Zealand

Group B: 

  • Korea Republic
  • Panama
  • Paraguay
  • Ukraine

Group C: 

  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Morocco
  • Spain

Group D: 

  • Argentina
  • Australia
  • Cuba
  • Italy

Group E: 

  • France
  • New Caledonia
  • South Africa
  • USA

Group F: 

  • Colombia
  • Nigeria
  • Norway
  • Saudi Arabia
