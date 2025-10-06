FIFA U-20 World Cup
2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Bracket, Schedule
Updated Oct. 6, 2025 3:17 p.m. ET
The 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup is moving on to the Round of 16! Keep reading for the full match schedule, including dates, times and locations:
2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Bracket & Schedule
Below is the complete list of group stage fixtures, including scores and upcoming match times:
(All times Eastern)
Schedule
Round of 16
Wednesday, October 8, 2025
Thursday, October 9, 2025
- Round of 16: Argentina vs. Nigeria – 3:30 p.m. (FS2)
- Round of 16: Colombia vs. South Africa – 3:30 p.m. (FOX Soccer Plus)
- Round of 16: Japan vs. France – 7:00 p.m. (FOX Soccer Plus)
- Round of 16: Paraguay vs. Norway – 7:00 p.m. (FS2)
Friday, October 10, 2025
- Round of 16: USA vs. Italy – 3:30 p.m. (FS2)
- Round of 16: Morocco vs. Korea Republic – 7:00 p.m. (FS2)
Quarterfinals
Sunday, October 12, 2025
- Quarter-final: TBD vs. TBD – 4:00 p.m.
- Quarter-final: TBD vs. TBD – 7:00 p.m.
Monday, October 13, 2025
- Quarter-final: TBD vs. TBD – 4:00 p.m.
- Quarter-final: TBD vs. TBD – 7:00 p.m.
Semifinals
Thursday, October 16, 2025
- Semi-final: TBD vs. TBD – 4:00 p.m.
- Semi-final: TBD vs. TBD – 7:00 p.m.
Finals
Sunday, October 19, 2025
- Third-place match: TBD vs. TBD – 3:00 p.m.
Monday, October 20, 2025
- Final: TBD vs. TBD – 7:00 p.m.
Group Stage Scores
Saturday, September 27, 2025
Sunday, September 28, 2025
Monday, September 29, 2025
- France 2, South Africa 1
- Norway 1, Nigeria 0
- Colombia 1, Saudi Arabia 0
- United States 9, New Caledonia 1
Tuesday, September 30, 2025
Wednesday, October 1, 2025
Thursday, October 2, 2025
- Colombia 0, Norway 0
- United States 3, France 0
- Nigeria 3, Saudi Arabia 2
- South Africa 5, New Caledonia 0
Friday, October 3, 2025
Saturday, October 4, 2025
Sunday, October 5, 2025
- France 6, New Caledonia 0
- South Africa 2, United States 1
- Nigeria 1, Colombia 1
- Saudi Arabia 1, Norway 1
How can I watch the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup? What channel will it be on?
All matches will air live on FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus, FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports app and FOX One (Try free for 7 days).
How can I stream the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup?
The 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup is available for streaming on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App and FOX One. You can also watch on any streaming service that carries FS1 and FS2, such as Fubo or YouTube TV.
