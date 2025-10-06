FIFA U-20 World Cup 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Bracket, Schedule Updated Oct. 6, 2025 3:17 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup is moving on to the Round of 16! Keep reading for the full match schedule, including dates, times and locations:

2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup Bracket & Schedule

Below is the complete list of group stage fixtures, including scores and upcoming match times:

(All times Eastern)

Schedule

Round of 16

Wednesday, October 8, 2025

Thursday, October 9, 2025

Friday, October 10, 2025

Quarterfinals

Sunday, October 12, 2025

Quarter-final: TBD vs. TBD – 4:00 p.m.

Quarter-final: TBD vs. TBD – 7:00 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Monday, October 13, 2025

Quarter-final: TBD vs. TBD – 4:00 p.m.

Quarter-final: TBD vs. TBD – 7:00 p.m.

Semifinals

Thursday, October 16, 2025

Semi-final: TBD vs. TBD – 4:00 p.m.

Semi-final: TBD vs. TBD – 7:00 p.m.

Finals

Sunday, October 19, 2025

Third-place match: TBD vs. TBD – 3:00 p.m.

Monday, October 20, 2025

Final: TBD vs. TBD – 7:00 p.m.

Group Stage Scores

Saturday, September 27, 2025

Sunday, September 28, 2025

Monday, September 29, 2025

Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Thursday, October 2, 2025

Friday, October 3, 2025

Saturday, October 4, 2025

Sunday, October 5, 2025

How can I watch the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup? What channel will it be on?

All matches will air live on FS1, FS2, FOX Soccer Plus, FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports app and FOX One (Try free for 7 days) .

How can I stream the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup?

The 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup is available for streaming on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App and FOX One. You can also watch on any streaming service that carries FS1 and FS2, such as Fubo or YouTube TV.

What did you think of this story?

share

Get more from the FIFA U-20 World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more