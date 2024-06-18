Copa América
2024 Copa América Opening Ceremony: Time, date, performers

Published Jun. 18, 2024 1:47 p.m. ET

Copa América 2024 kicks off on Thursday, June 20! Check out everything you need to know about the 2024 Copa América Opening Ceremony:

When is the 2024 Copa América Opening Ceremony?

The opening ceremony will begin before the kickoff of the opening match between Argentina and Canada on Thursday, June 20. The match begins at 8 p.m. ET at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Before the opening game, there will also be a formal opening ceremony. Colombian performer Feid Ferxxo has teased on Instagram that he will be a part of the show. Shakira may also be part of the opening celebration as her song "Puntería" is the official song of the Copa América.

How to watch 2024 Copa América Opening Ceremony?

Part of the 2024 Copa América Opening Ceremony will be available on FOX Sports during pregame coverage.

