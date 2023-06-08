FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 World Cup set to be largest-attended women's sporting event Published Jun. 8, 2023 7:47 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Australia is poised to make history.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino revealed Thursday on Instagram that 1,032,844 tickets have already been sold for the event, surpassing the previous record held by the 2019 Women's World Cup in France for the most attended event in women's sports. Furthermore, it will become the most attended standalone women's sporting event.

"The future is women — and thanks to the fans for supporting what will be the greatest FIFA Women's World Cup ever!" Infantino said in his post. "The momentum is building in the host countries and across the globe, and I look forward to seeing you there to witness the stars of women’s football shine on the world stage."

The Women's World Cup kicks off July 20, as New Zealand takes on Norway. All the action will be aired on FOX and the FOX Sports app .

