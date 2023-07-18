FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Women's World Cup odds: Four ways to bet on the USWNT Down Under Updated Jul. 18, 2023 1:21 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The FIFA Women's World Cup is here on FOX and the FOX Sports App, folks. And the next month is going to be a fun ride for fans and bettors.

Part of the excitement is that the world will be watching to see if the USWNT can complete the three-peat and win the tournament for the third straight time. Currently, they're the overall favorites to win it all at +240.

While the U.S.A. sits atop the oddsboard, there are a few countries that aren't too far behind. England (+430), Spain (+550) and even Germany (+750) have odds that suggest they could have a real shot at taking the trophy in August.

But before the frenzy begins, I've got four of my best bets for the Women's World Cup. Let's dive into it.

Golden Boot winner

Yes, Alex Morgan is the favorite, but that’s for a reason. Injuries at forward for Team U.S.A. have left Morgan as the only true striker, so expect her to soak up the bulk of the minutes.

She may wear down when it comes to the knockout rounds, but she’ll be able to get enough goals in the first three games to be in the mix anyway.

PICK: Alex Morgan to win Golden Boot (+500, bet $10 to win $60 total)

USWNT vs. Vietnam

There is some buzz surrounding Vietnam’s first appearance in the World Cup after they battled powerhouse Germany before losing 2-1 on June 24.

Still, this feels like a 16-seed in the NCAA Tournament going up against a No. 1-seeded Goliath.

In the 2019 Women's World Cup, the U.S. jumped all over Vietnam in a 13-0 beat down, with Morgan scoring five times. This won’t get there, but a touchdown is definitely in play.

PICK: USWNT to score Over 6.5 goals vs. Vietnam (+110, bet $10 to win $21 total)

USWNT to reach WWC semifinals

Don’t love the juice you have to lay here, but the path to the semifinals is fairly simple for the United States women.

The Round of 16 game (vs. the runner-up from Group G) could be tricky if it is against dangerous Sweden. Fortunately, Sweden is -370 to win the group, and the USWNT should handle Italy (or Argentina).

Their quarterfinal matchup would likely be against Norway, Spain or Japan and the U.S. would be favored against all three.

PICK: USWNT to reach semifinal (-160, bet $10 win $16.25 total)

USA vs. the world: What will it take to stop the USWNT at the Women's World Cup? This Summer on FOX, it's the USA vs. the world at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup from Australia and New Zealand.

Betting on the finalists

The USWNT has made three straight finals and a fourth is certainly within reach.

There is a lot of youth when it comes to depth at forward. There's Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith and Alyssa Thompson — all of whom are appearing in their first World Cup.

This team should end up in the final, even though they don't appear — at least not right now — to be as formidable as the 2019 version of the squad.

Germany is the second-ranked team in the world and looking to get back to the final for the first time since 2007.

The two split friendlies in November (each winning 2-1). Germany lost to England in the 2022 Euro Cup and have one of the strongest goalscorers in this field in Alexandra Popp.

PICK: USWNT vs. Germany in championship match (+650, bet $10 to win $75 total)

So are you backing in the USWNT in the Women's World Cup? Stay tuned to FOX Sports as the action unfolds!

Jason McIntyre is a FOX Sports betting analyst who also writes about the NFL and NBA Draft. Before arriving at FOX, he created the website The Big Lead. Follow him on Twitter @ JasonRMcIntyre .

