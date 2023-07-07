2023 Women’s World Cup locations, stadiums, and host cities
Starting on July 20, Australia and New Zealand will host the 2023 Women’s World Cup. It will mark the first time the tournament is held in the Southern Hemisphere.
As we prepare for the tournament, let’s take a look at the venues, locations, and stadiums that will host the world’s greatest game.
2023 Women’s World Cup Locations
With ten total stadiums spread across nine cities and two countries, this is the first time a Women’s World Cup will take place in two different countries.
Eden Park in Auckland will host New Zealand's opening match against Norway. Stadium Australia in Sydney will host Australia's opening match versus Ireland.
Lang Park, Brisbane, will host the 3rd place match on August 19. Stadium Australia, Sydney, will host the Women’s World Cup Final which will be held on August 20.
Below is a list of the 2023 host cities as well as their stadiums and capacities:
Australia
- Sydney: Stadium Australia (Capacity: 83,500)
- Sydney: Sydney Football Stadium (Capacity: 42,512)
- Brisbane: Lang Park (Capacity: 52,263)
- Melbourne: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Capacity: 30,052)
- Perth: Perth Rectangular Stadium (Capacity: 22,225)
- Adelaide: HIndmarsh Stadium (Capacity: 13,327)
New Zealand
- Auckland: Eden Park (Capacity: 48,276)
- Wellington: Wellington Regional Stadium (Capacity: 39,000)
- Dunedin: Forsyth Barr Stadium (Capacity: 28,744)
- Hamilton: Waikato Stadium (Capacity: 25,111)
