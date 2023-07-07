FIFA Women's World Cup
2023 Women’s World Cup locations, stadiums, and host cities
FIFA Women's World Cup

2023 Women’s World Cup locations, stadiums, and host cities

Published Jul. 7, 2023 9:34 p.m. ET

Starting on July 20, Australia and New Zealand will host the 2023 Women’s World Cup. It will mark the first time the tournament is held in the Southern Hemisphere.

As we prepare for the tournament, let’s take a look at the venues, locations, and stadiums that will host the world’s greatest game.

2023 Women’s World Cup Locations

With ten total stadiums spread across nine cities and two countries, this is the first time a Women’s World Cup will take place in two different countries.

Eden Park in Auckland will host New Zealand's opening match against Norway. Stadium Australia in Sydney will host Australia's opening match versus Ireland.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lang Park, Brisbane, will host the 3rd place match on August 19. Stadium Australia, Sydney, will host the Women’s World Cup Final which will be held on August 20.

Below is a list of the 2023 host cities as well as their stadiums and capacities:

Australia

  • Sydney: Stadium Australia (Capacity: 83,500)
  • Sydney: Sydney Football Stadium (Capacity: 42,512)
  • Brisbane: Lang Park (Capacity: 52,263)
  • Melbourne: Melbourne Rectangular Stadium (Capacity: 30,052)
  • Perth: Perth Rectangular Stadium (Capacity: 22,225)
  • Adelaide: HIndmarsh Stadium (Capacity: 13,327)

New Zealand

  • Auckland: Eden Park (Capacity: 48,276)
  • Wellington: Wellington Regional Stadium (Capacity: 39,000)
  • Dunedin: Forsyth Barr Stadium (Capacity: 28,744)
  • Hamilton: Waikato Stadium (Capacity: 25,111)
FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Australia
New Zealand
FIFA Women's World Cup


 


 

share
Get more from FIFA Women's World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Victor Wembanyama NBA Summer League debut: A must-see event with a forgettable start

Victor Wembanyama NBA Summer League debut: A must-see event with a forgettable start

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes