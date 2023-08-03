FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Women's World Cup: Best of the group stage Published Aug. 3, 2023 8:57 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The group stage of the first 32-team FIFA Women's World Cup was one for the ages. There were memorable upsets, surprise teams, several standout stars and a legend that bid adieu to international play over the last couple of weeks.

Before the start of the Round of 16, the World Cup NOW crew — Jimmy Conrad, Leslie Osborne, Melissa Ortiz, Heather O'Reilly and Kathryn Gill — each picked their top team, player and match of the group play.

[Full 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup bracket]

BEST TEAM

Ortiz: Colombia

Just keep rolling back [Sunday's win against Germany] for the rest of our lives. It's Columbia! The first game we won 2-0 against Korea and beat Germany 2-1. We play against Morocco and I'm excited about that matchup. It's not going to be easy. We can write off Morocco whatsoever.

But Colombia, for me, has [had] this new energy and new flair. And it's just a proud moment for me as well.

Melissa Ortiz celebrates as Manuela Vanegas' goal gives Colombia win over Germany | World Cup NOW

Conrad: England

It was pretty quiet in its first two games, all things considered and knowing it's the reigning champions of the Euros. It won the first game 1-0 and kind of squeaked by Haiti. It won 1-0 against Denmark. It came alive in its last game against China, winning 6-1. It was such a thorough performance on both sides of the ball. I went from like, "I don't know about them" in the first two games to, "I think they're one of the favorites." So, it won all three games. The goal it gave up wasn't great. But outside of that, it's been tremendous on both sides of the ball.

The 'World Cup NOW' crew reacts to England's dominant 6-1 victory vs. China

O'Reilly: Spain

Spain has been so impressive these last couple of weeks. We can't judge a team by just one bad day at the office. It got smoked by Japan but it made a couple of changes on the backline. Not great. Not great. It had a bad day at the office against Japan. These are incredible footballers. We were just saying Aitana Bonmati is the best player in the world and Jenni Hermoso was maybe going to be the player of the tournament. One bad day at the office against Japan and it's out? It's incredible, and it's going to bounce back, and I think it's its time.

Osborne: Japan

Eleven goals and didn't concede any in group play. Just firing on all cylinders. It executed its game plan. It's had six different goal scorers. I think it made five changes at one point to its lineup. It doesn't matter who's in. It's fluid. It plays so beautiful and it's so fun to watch.

Spain vs. Japan Highlights | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Gill: Japan

The coach has done a fantastic job by obviously taking this team from the youth caliber and bringing this generation of players through. I know it didn't have a great Asian Cup to qualify to get into this tournament. But to see it clicking and playing attacking football, as well as beautiful football.

BEST PLAYER

O'Reilly: Colombia's Linda Caicedo

The most exciting [player]. I think that goal she set up against Germany is my favorite moment of the tournament so far. Just the audacity for her to take on it the way that she did. Obviously, it's not just the goal. She's been spectacular the whole group phase. And, to be honest, I wasn't super familiar with her before. But now I am.

Ortiz: Colombia's Linda Caicedo

She's 18 years old! That's what's so crazy about this. In [her goal against Germany], how savvy was it to bring on a defender and make the quick internal move in to get that shot off. [Her goal against Japan] was due to the error of the keeper, but credit to her for her taking that shot and cutting in on the dribble. Linda Caicedo is the current superstar for me right now.

Top 10 goals of the FIFA Women's World Cup so far ft. Linda Caicedo, Katie McCabe and more! | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Osborne: England's Lauren James

Hello, people, did you watch the England game [on Tuesday]? She got inserted into the lineup late in the game. She scored two goals and had three assists. She plays for Chelsea. Might have a famous brother, but not sure.

She's so good. So smooth on the ball. She's composed. She can score in a variety of ways. Honestly, it looks like she's playing pickup out there. She looks like she's at another level with her physicality but also her composure on the ball. This girl has so much potential.

England's Lauren James with a NASTY goal vs. Denmark | Every Angle

Conrad: Japan's Hinata Miyazawa

She's been fantastic. She scored four goals [in group play] and has been excellent. Every single time she's stepping on the field, she's making a difference. She's just at the right place at the right time. She symbolizes what Japan's doing right on both sides of the ball. It has 11 goals for in this tournament and zero against.

Gill: Netherlands' Jill Roord

Maybe a bit of a strange choice. Maybe not as flamboyant and flashy as everyone else's picks. But she's been really consistent for the Dutch. She's the midfield martial.

I know she had a challenging season with Wolfsburg and is going back to the WSL. She was with Arsenal originally but is back with Man City, which I think will bring out a new energy. But I just think she's been really stable in that Dutch midfield and what they're doing in the midfield at the moment is really scary.

BEST MATCH

Ortiz: Colombia over Germany

The 96th-minute winner and header off a corner kick for Colombia in the biggest upset in women's football history for the country to win 2-1. Just incredible scenes.

Germany vs. Colombia Highlights | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Osborne: Japan over Spain

Japan pretty much left Spain stunned. A total execution of how you counterattack. The first three touches were three goals. We talked about this time and if it can be clinical, if it can be ruthless in the attacking third. But the tactical masterclass from the Japanese side and the changes it's made throughout the fluidity of the group stages have been beyond impressive. This is finally that complete Japanese team we've been looking for. Spain had no answers. It dominated in possession but it didn't matter because Japan kept going on the counter-attack and executing every single time. Unbelievable performance.

O'Reilly: France over Brazil

I loved that France-Brazil match. I feel like I can sit back now as just a fan and a neutral and thought it was quality football. It was end-to-end, it was open and you had goals. You had some of your superstars stepping up like Eugenie Le Sommer and Debinha. I was just thoroughly entertained by that game. I thought it was very quality play. I just loved it.

France vs. Brazil Highlights | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Conrad: France over Brazil

What I'll add to that is the pace of the game. They played at a tremendous level throughout the whole game. Tactically, trying to see them and snuff out what they like to do and then adapting to that and trying to still have success. Then, of course, Wendie Rennard is one of my favorite players so seeing her scoring the winner made me fuzzy inside.

Gill: Australia over Canada

Not for the match itself, but with all of the "Is Sam Kerr playing? Is Tony Gustavsson getting the sack? Is Tony Gustavsson not getting the sack?" The brutality of the Australian media, they were really going to town on everyone by saying the World Cup dream is over. They were pretty much writing the team off. The way it just bunkered down and dealt with all of that pressure and wiped Canada off the park is what we needed in this tournament.

Canada vs. Australia Highlights | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

