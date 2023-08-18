MLS 2023 Leagues Cup odds: Bettors big on Lionel Messi, Inter Miami vs. Nashville Published Aug. 18, 2023 1:33 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Lionel Messi made international headlines when he left Paris Saint-Germain to join Inter Miami CF of MLS.

Among those celebrating Messi's move to North America are bettors who have been backing La Pulga Atómica ("The Atomic Flea") to score goals for Inter Miami.

Messi has been money for The Herons (and bettors) as he has nine goals, including three braces, and three assists in his first six Leagues Cup matches, all wins for Inter Miami.

How huge is the Messi Effect? He's tied for the third-best odds to win the MLS Golden Boot despite not having logged any official MLS goals .

Inter Miami CF will play at Nashville SC for the League Cup title on Saturday.

After the Leagues Cup, Inter Miami will play at FC Cincinnati in a semifinal of the U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday.

Messi is scheduled to make his MLS debut at the New York Red Bulls on Aug. 26

Let's look at the odds for the Leagues Cup title game with insights and picks from FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre .

Is Lionel Messi's dominance potentially a problem for MLS? Alexi Lalas and David Mosse debate whether Messi's dominance is showing a lack of quality at times within MLS.

INTER MIAMI CF AT NASHVILLE SC, 9 p.m. ET Saturday, Apple TV

Result at the end of regulation:

Moneyline: Inter Miami CF -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total); Nashville SC +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)



Draw: +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)

Over/Under 2.5 goals

Over: -180 (bet $10 to win $15.56 total)

Under: +128 (bet $10 to win $22.80 total)

LIONEL MESSI WAGERS

Messi to score anytime goal: -195 (bet $10 to win $15.13 total)

Messi to score first goal: +195 (bet $10 to win $29.50 total)

Messi to score two or more goals: +240 (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Messi to score a hat trick: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

*odds as of 8/18/2023

Picks via FOX Sports Betting Analyst Jason McIntyre :

See what I get for going against Lionel Messi? After riding his wave to glory with Inter Miami in the Leagues Cup, I thought I could outthink the room by going against the greatest player in the history of the sport in the semifinals on Tuesday.

Miami scored three minutes in and the rout was on. Miami will battle Nashville SC in a very unlikely title game, pitting two expansion clubs that just joined MLS in 2020.

The Lionel Messi anytime goalscorer — which has been an ATM for bettors as he’s scored nine goals in six games — has the most juice so far (-195). Messi to score two or more goals is +240, and if you’ve been along for the ride, you have to have pizza money on that, right?

Nashville’s defense could attempt to converge on Messi and let the other guys beat them, but Josef Martinez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets are more than capable.

Nashville’s story has been tremendous. It had lost five of six coming into the Leagues Cup, and during the tournament run, the team has taken down two of the best Liga Mx has to offer (Club América and Monterrey).

But it ends against Messi, who captures his second trophy in nine months.

PICK: Over 3.5 combined goals (bet $10 to win $23.20 total)

PICK: Lionel Messi anytime goalscorer (bet $10 to win $15.13 total)

PICK: Lionel Messi to score two or more goals (bet $10 to win $34 total)

