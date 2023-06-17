2023 CONCACAF Nations League Finals odds: How to bet United States-Canada

2023 CONCACAF Nations League Finals odds: How to bet United States-Canada

Published Jun. 17, 2023 3:19 p.m. ET

The United States Men's National Team are coming off a huge win against Mexico, and will take on Canada in the CONCACAF Nations League finals on Sunday. 

The match will take place at 8:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

[RELATED: Berhalter bombshell overshadows U.S. win]

The USMNT is 16-10-12 all-time against Canada, with a 9-8-5 edge in official competition.

Both teams recorded clean sheets in the semifinals.

The Americans advanced to the final with a 3-0 win over Mexico. Canada earned a spot in the title match with a 2-0 win over Panama.

The USMNT is the defending Nations League champion. Canada is seeking its first men's soccer title since the 2000 Gold Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Will Canada be able to change the narrative or will the USMNT continue to dominate at home against Canada?

Here's how to bet the USMNT-Canada match, from the money line, draw and Over/Under, with odds by FOX Bet.

Canada vs. United States in Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Paramount+, Univision

Canada: +245 (bet $10 to win $34.50 total)
United States: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)
Draw: +205 (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5 
Over: +135 (bet $10 to win $23.50 total
Under: -200 (bet $10 to win $15 total)

USA's Christian Pulisic's FOUR career goals vs. rival Mexico

USA's Christian Pulisic's FOUR career goals vs. rival Mexico
Check out every goal USA star Christian Pulisic has scored against Mexico in his career.

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!

share
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: USFL Week 10 live updates: Birmingham Stallions vs. Memphis Showboats

USFL Week 10 live updates: Birmingham Stallions vs. Memphis Showboats

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX BetUSFL USFL
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleUSFL Schedule Image USFL Schedule2023 Concacaf Gold Cup Image 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup2023 NBA Draft Image 2023 NBA Draft2023 USFL Playoffs Image 2023 USFL Playoffs
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes