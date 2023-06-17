2023 CONCACAF Nations League Finals odds: How to bet United States-Canada Published Jun. 17, 2023 3:19 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

The United States Men's National Team are coming off a huge win against Mexico, and will take on Canada in the CONCACAF Nations League finals on Sunday.

The match will take place at 8:30 p.m. ET at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

[RELATED: Berhalter bombshell overshadows U.S. win]

The USMNT is 16-10-12 all-time against Canada, with a 9-8-5 edge in official competition.

Both teams recorded clean sheets in the semifinals.

The Americans advanced to the final with a 3-0 win over Mexico. Canada earned a spot in the title match with a 2-0 win over Panama.

The USMNT is the defending Nations League champion. Canada is seeking its first men's soccer title since the 2000 Gold Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

Will Canada be able to change the narrative or will the USMNT continue to dominate at home against Canada?

Here's how to bet the USMNT-Canada match, from the money line, draw and Over/Under, with odds by FOX Bet.

Canada vs. United States in Las Vegas, 8:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Paramount+, Univision

Canada: +245 ( bet $10 to win $34.50 tota l )

United States: +100 ( bet $10 to win $20 total )

Draw: +205 ( bet $10 to win $30.50 total )



Over/Under Total Goals — 2.5

Over: +135 ( bet $10 to win $23.50 total )

Under: -200 ( bet $10 to win $15 total )

USA's Christian Pulisic's FOUR career goals vs. rival Mexico Check out every goal USA star Christian Pulisic has scored against Mexico in his career.

&amp;nbsp;

Download the FOX Super 6 app for your chance to win thousands of dollars on the biggest sporting events each and every week! Just make your picks and you could win the grand prize. Download and play today!