Win $1,000 with the Academy Bassmaster Classic

By Kevin Cooney

Special to FOX Sports

For some people, there is nothing like a summer morning spent on a lake with a fishing boat and a rod, trying to get a big one on a line.

And for a lot of fishermen, there is nothing like participating in the Bassmaster Classic – the premier event in the world of fishing.

This weekend marks the Super Bowl of bass fishing – the 2021 Academy Sports Bassmaster Classic presented by Huk – taking place deep in the heart of Texas as Lake Ray Roberts in Fort Worth.

And you can catch a big one yourself with the FOX Super 6 app. Answer six questions about the Bassmaster Classic and you could win $1,000 while you watch on Saturday morning on FOX and Sunday on FS1. It's easy, it's fun and it's free! Just download the Super 6 app on your phone or tablet device.

Here are the questions for the contest.

What will be the largest bass caught at the Bassmaster Classic?

The options: 8 lbs or less, 8.1-9 pounds, 9.1-10.5 lbs or 10.6 lbs and more

The largest single bass ever caught in the Bassmaster Classic was an 11-pound, 10-ounce bass caught by Preston Clark on Lake Toho in 2006.

What will be the largest margin of victory in this year’s Bassmaster Classic?

The options: 1 lb. or less, 1.1-3 lbs., 3.1-6 lbs. or 6.1 pounds or more

In 2020, Hank Cherry Jr. won the event by more than six pounds over Todd Auten to earn the top prize. Ott DeFoe’s win in 2019 was by 3.8 pounds over Jacob Wheeler. However, Jordan Lee’s win in 2018 was just one pound. It is a total spectrum that can be difficult to predict.

What will be the age of the angler who wins the Bassmaster Classic this year?

The options: 26 or younger, 27-35, 36-40, 41 or older

Stanley Mitchell won the Bassmaster Classic back in 1981 at just 21 years old to become the youngest champion ever. Two anglers have won it at over the age of 50. In an event like this, experience does matter a little bit when it comes to how to judge angles.

What will be the heaviest bag of the Classic?

The options: 14 lbs. or less, 14.1-15.2, 15.3-15.15 or 16 lbs or more

If it is anything like last year’s tournament at Lake Gunderson Alabama, then expect a lot of heavy bags, with several going above 14 lbs. A lot could also depend on the weather, which ultimately has the upper hand on just about everything in a tournament like this.

Of the Top 10 finishers in the tournament, how many will drive a Toyota truck?

The options: 0, 1-3, 4, 5+

One thing that would be advisable before making a decision on this one would be to look at the sponsors listed on some of the guys' shirts in their bios. It is certainly possible a lot will be going places with Toyota.

How many of the Top 10 anglers will have a Mercury?

The options: 0, 1, 2, 3, 4, 5+

For those of you who don’t follow this, Mercury is one of the top lines of fishing boats and engines out there. Given how popular they are among professional anglers, the number should be very high.

