Team USA track & field dominates World Athletics Championships 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

For the first time in track and field history, the United States hosted the World Athletics Championships, where some of the globe's best athletes descended upon Eugene, Oregon.

And the host nation didn't disappoint.

Let's take a look at how the 10-day event unfolded.

Outpacing the world

Americans racked up 33 medals, 13 of which were gold. Ethiopia secured 10 medals, the second-most.

The USA also won the first trophy ever awarded for the team title.

Encore for Allyson Felix

Allyson Felix competed in a national team uniform for the final time and was up to her old ways.

One of the most decorated athletes in United States history was well on her way to retirement after winning a bronze medal with the 4x400 mixed relay team. She left Oregon, flew to Los Angeles, and was enjoying a cheat meal when she got a call to return and run a prelim race for the women’s 4x400 relay.

She helped the team qualify and then watched her teammates win their third-straight relay gold.

Sydney McLaughlin breaks her own record

McLaughlin, 22, shattered her own world record in the 400-meter hurdles.

She won in a time of 50.68 on Friday, which was 0.73 seconds better than her previous record. Trailing in third was Dalilah Muhammad, the U.S. silver medalist and previous world record holder from the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Noah Lyles sets new U.S. record

Lyles not only won the 200 meters, but he broke Michael Johnson’s U.S. record of 19.32 that was set in 1996 with a time of 19.31. Johnson was part of the BBC’s coverage team and personally congratulated Lyles.

Athing Mu accomplishes an American first

Mu held off Great Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson to become the first American woman to win the 800 at the World Championships. She ran a time of 1:56.30, the fastest time in the world this year.

Other highlights from around the world

Tobi Amusan, an NCAA champion at Texas-El Paso, stunned the world when she broke the women’s 100m world record (12.20) with a time of 12.12 to solidify her spot in the finals. She went on to win gold and became the first Nigerian to win gold at the championships.

Mondo Duplantis, a Louisiana native who competes for Sweden, won gold in men’s pole vault by raising his own world record to 6.21 meters.

American medal performances

Gold

Fred Kerley, Men’s 100m

Noah Lyles, Men’s 200m

Michael Norman, Men’s 400m

Grant Holloway, Men’s 110m Hurdles

Ryan Crouser, Men’s Shot Put

USA, Men’s 4x400m Relay

Athing Mu, Women’s 800m

Sydney McLaughlin, Women’s 400m Hurdles

Katie Nageotte, Women’s Pole Vault

Chase Ealey, Women’s Shot Put

Brooke Andersen, Women’s Hammer Throw

USA, Women’s 4x100m Relay

USA, Women’s 4x400m Relay

Silver

Marvin Bracy, Men’s 100m

Kenneth Bednarek, Men’s 200m

Trey Cunningham, Men’s 110m Hurdles

Rai Benjamin, Men’s 400m Hurdles

Christopher Nilsen, Men's Pole Vault

Joe Kovacs, Men’s Shot Put

USA, Men’s 4x100m Relay

Sandi Morris, Women’s Pole Vault

Kara Winger, Women’s Javelin Throw

Bronze

Zachery Ziemek, Men’s Decathlon

Anna Hall, Women’s Heptathlon

Trayvon Bromell, Men’s 100m

Erriyon Knighton, Men’s 200m

Trevor Bassitt, Men’s 400m Hurdles

Josh Awotunde, Men’s Shot Put

Dalilah Muhammad, Women’s 400m Hurdles

Tori Franklin, Women’s Triple Jump

Valarie Allman, Women’s Discus Throw

Janee’ Kassanavoid, Women’s Hammer Throw

USA, Mixed 4x400m Relay

in this topic