TBT Schedule Today: How to Watch, TV, Streaming for Wednesday, July 29

The Basketball Tournament names its Alumni Bracket champion today, with La Familia (Kentucky Alumni) taking on JHX Hoops (Kansas Alumni) on FS1 and FOX One . Here's what's on and when.

TBT Schedule for Wednesday, July 29

7 p.m. ET: Alumni Championship: Kentucky Alumni vs. Kansas Alumni (FS1, Alumni Championship: Kentucky Alumni vs. Kansas Alumni (FS1, FOX One

How to Watch TBT

The game airs live on FS1, streaming on FOX One , FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

The winner becomes the Alumni Bracket champion and advances to face the Las Vegas Bracket champion in the $2 million TBT Championship on Aug. 2.

What's on the Line: Alumni Bracket

La Familia (Kentucky Alumni) opened with a 3-1 series win over The Ville (Louisville Alumni), then beat Boeheim's Army (Syracuse Alumni), 70-66, in the quarterfinals and topped AfterShocks (Wichita State Alumni) in the semifinals to reach tonight's final.

JHX Hoops (Kansas Alumni) opened with a 2-1 series win over Purple Reign (Kansas State Alumni), then got past AfterShocks (Wichita State Alumni) in the quarterfinals and beat Boeheim's Army (Syracuse Alumni) in the semifinals to punch its ticket to tonight's championship.

Tonight's winner becomes Alumni Bracket champion and awaits the Las Vegas Bracket champion, which will be decided Thursday, for the $2 million winner-take-all title game on Aug. 2.

Where Things Stand: Vegas Bracket

There's no Vegas Bracket game today. Davis Steel and Heartfire Elite each won their semifinals Tuesday and meet Thursday on FS1 in the Las Vegas Bracket Championship, with that winner advancing to face today's Alumni Bracket champion.

What Is The Basketball Tournament?

TBT is an annual tournament built around former college basketball stars, many of them playing for alumni teams tied to their old schools. For 2026, the field shrank to 14 teams: eight alumni squads opening with best-of-three series and six non-alumni squads playing in two groups followed by knockout rounds in Las Vegas. The winners of the Alumni Bracket and Vegas Bracket meet in the championship for the winner-take-all prize.

TBT still uses the Elam Ending, in which the game clock shuts off in the fourth quarter and a target score is set by adding eight points to the leading team's score. Whichever team reaches that score first wins.

What Is the Purse?

TBT's purse is a winner-take-all $2 million prize, the largest since 2019.

Who Won The Basketball Tournament Last Year?

AfterShocks (Wichita State Alumni) beat Eberlein Drive in the 2025 championship to win the title.