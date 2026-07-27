How to Watch TBT Today: Schedule, TV Channel, Streaming for Monday, July 27

The Basketball Tournament is back in action today with a doubleheader on FS1 and FOX One, one game from each side of the bracket. Here's what's on and when.

TBT Schedule for Monday, July 27

7 p.m. ET: Red Rose War Ready vs. Gotham City Bockers (FS1, FOX One)

9 p.m. ET: Kansas Alumni (JHX Hoops) vs. Wichita Alumni (AfterShocks) (FS1, FOX One)

How to Watch TBT

Both games air live on FS1, streaming on FOX One, FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

The nightcap has real stakes. JHX Hoops and AfterShocks are two of the four teams left on the Alumni side, with a spot in Wednesday's Alumni Bracket Championship on the line.

What's on the Line: Alumni Bracket

JHX Hoops (Kansas alumni) and AfterShocks (Wichita State alumni) are playing for a spot in the Alumni Bracket Championship on Wednesday, July 29. Whoever wins tonight will face La Familia (Kentucky alumni), who's already through.

La Familia has been the most battle-tested team left standing. It won its opening series over The Ville (Louisville alumni), 2-1, then beat Boeheim's Army (Syracuse alumni), 70-66, in the quarterfinals. JHX Hoops reached tonight's game by outlasting Purple Reign (Kansas State alumni), 2-1, in the first round, while AfterShocks got past The Enchantment (New Mexico alumni) by that same 2-1 series score.

What's on the Line: Vegas Bracket

Red Rose War Ready and Gotham City Bockers are playing for a spot in the next knockout round in Las Vegas. The winner advances to face Davis Steel, which topped Group A in round-robin play and earned a bye straight into Round 2.

On the other side of the Vegas bracket, Heartfire Elite topped Group B and also has a bye into Round 2, waiting on the winner of Knueppel Crew and The Mecca. Whoever wins each Round 2 matchup meets in the Vegas Bracket Championship, with that winner moving on to face the Alumni Bracket champion in the TBT Championship on Aug. 2.

What Is The Basketball Tournament?

TBT is an annual tournament built around former college basketball stars, many of them playing for alumni teams tied to their old schools. For 2026, the field shrank to 14 teams: eight alumni squads opening with best-of-three series and six non-alumni squads playing in two groups followed by knockout rounds in Las Vegas. The winners of the Alumni Bracket and Vegas Bracket meet in the championship for the winner-take-all prize.

TBT still uses the Elam Ending, in which the game clock shuts off in the fourth quarter and a target score is set by adding eight points to the leading team's score. Whichever team reaches that score first wins.

What Is the Purse?

TBT's purse is a winner-take-all $2 million prize, the largest since 2019.

Who Won The Basketball Tournament Last Year?

AfterShocks (Wichita State alumni) beat Eberlein Drive in the 2025 championship to win the title.