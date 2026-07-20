How to Watch 2026 TBT: Schedule, Bracket, TV Channels, Streaming, Dates

The Basketball Tournament is entering its 13th year with a new look. Gone is the 61-team bracket used in 2025. In its place: 14 teams, a $2 million winner-take-all prize and a format split between eight alumni teams and six non-alumni teams playing in Las Vegas. Here's how to watch and stream on FOX One.

How Can I Watch TBT 2026? What Channels Will It Be On?

FOX Sports is airing 20 games this summer across FOX, FS1 and FS2, including the championship on Sunday, Aug. 2. It's the first year of a new two-year extension between FOX Sports and TBT.

How Can I Stream TBT 2026?

TBT games on FOX networks stream live on FOX One, FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App. Additional games not on FOX platforms stream free on TBT's website and YouTube channel.

When Does TBT 2026 Start and End?

The tournament tipped off Saturday, July 18, with Kentucky alumni squad La Familia beating Louisville alumni squad The Ville, 72-68, in the opening game. It wraps up Sunday, Aug. 2, with the $2 million winner-take-all championship.

What Is the 2026 Format?

TBT cut the field from 61 teams in 2025 to 14 in 2026 and split the competition in two. Eight alumni teams play out an Alumni Bracket, opening with best-of-three series before shifting to single elimination. The other six teams, all non-alumni entries, play in two three-team groups followed by knockout rounds at the M Resort Spa Casino in Las Vegas. The winners of the Alumni Bracket and Vegas Bracket meet in the championship.

TBT 2026 Bracket and Schedule

Alumni Bracket, Round 1 (best-of-three series)

La Familia (Kentucky) vs. The Ville (Louisville): July 18-22

AfterShocks (Wichita State) vs. The Enchantment (New Mexico): July 20-24

JHX Hoops (Kansas) vs. Purple Reign (Kansas State): July 21-24

Boeheim's Army (Syracuse) vs. Hall In (Seton Hall): July 21-24

Alumni Bracket Semifinals

July 26-27

Alumni Bracket Championship

July 29

Vegas Bracket

July 22-30, M Resort Spa Casino, Las Vegas

TBT Championship

Sunday, Aug. 2, at the Alumni Bracket champion's home gym

What Is The Basketball Tournament?

TBT is an annual tournament built around former college basketball stars, many of them playing for alumni teams tied to their old schools. For 2026, the field shrank to 14 teams: eight alumni squads opening with best-of-three series and six non-alumni squads playing in two groups followed by knockout rounds in Las Vegas. The winners of the Alumni Bracket and Vegas Bracket meet in the championship for the winner-take-all prize.

TBT still uses the Elam Ending, in which the game clock shuts off in the fourth quarter and a target score is set by adding eight points to the leading team's score. Whichever team reaches that score first wins.

Notable players in this year's field include Michael Beasley (Kansas State alumni), Willie Cauley-Stein (Kentucky alumni), Frank Mason III (Kansas alumni), Russ Smith (Louisville alumni), Donovan Dent (New Mexico alumni), Isaiah Whitehead (Seton Hall alumni) and Buddy Boeheim (Syracuse alumni).

What Is the Purse?

TBT's purse is a winner-take-all $2 million prize, the largest since 2019.

Who Won The Basketball Tournament Last Year?

AfterShocks (Wichita State alumni) beat Eberlein Drive in the 2025 championship to win the title.