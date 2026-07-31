TBT Schedule Today: How to Watch La Familia vs. Davis Steel Championship, TV, Stream

The Basketball Tournament crowns its 2026 champion Sunday as La Familia (Kentucky Alumni) hosts Davis Steel in the $2 million winner-take-all title game on FOX and FOX One. Here’s what’s on and when.

TBT Championship Schedule for Sunday, Aug. 2

1 p.m. ET: Davis Steel vs. La Familia (Kentucky Alumni) (FOX, Davis Steel vs. La Familia (Kentucky Alumni) (FOX, FOX One

The championship will be played at Memorial Coliseum in Lexington, Kentucky.

How to Watch the TBT Championship

The game airs live on FOX, streaming on FOX One, FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App.

What’s on the Line

The winner takes home TBT’s entire $2 million prize, the tournament’s largest purse since 2019.

La Familia won the Alumni Bracket to earn the right to host the championship. Davis Steel advanced out of the Las Vegas Bracket, setting up a title-game matchup between a Kentucky alumni squad and one of the tournament’s non-alumni teams.

How La Familia Reached the Championship

La Familia opened the tournament by winning its best-of-three series against The Ville (Louisville Alumni), two games to one.

The Kentucky alumni then rallied past Boeheim’s Army (Syracuse Alumni), 70-66, in the Alumni Semifinals before beating JHX Hoops (Kansas Alumni), 78-65, to claim the Alumni Bracket championship.

How Davis Steel Reached the Championship

Davis Steel finished first in Group A during round-robin play, earning a bye into the Las Vegas Semifinals.

It defeated Red Rose War Ready, 83-67, before edging The Mecca, 71-69, in Thursday’s Las Vegas Championship to secure its spot in the $2 million title game.

What Is The Basketball Tournament?

TBT is an annual tournament built around former college basketball stars, many of them playing for alumni teams tied to their old schools. For 2026, the field shrank to 14 teams: eight alumni squads opening with best-of-three series and six non-alumni squads playing in two groups followed by knockout rounds in Las Vegas. The winners of the Alumni Bracket and Vegas Bracket meet in the championship for the winner-take-all prize.

TBT still uses the Elam Ending, in which the game clock shuts off in the fourth quarter and a target score is set by adding eight points to the leading team's score. Whichever team reaches that score first wins.

What Is the Purse?

TBT's purse is a winner-take-all $2 million prize, the largest since 2019.

Who Won The Basketball Tournament Last Year?

AfterShocks (Wichita State Alumni) beat Eberlein Drive in the 2025 championship to win the title.