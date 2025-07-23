The Basketball Tournament
Stars of Storrs vs. We Are D3: How to Watch, Odds, Preview - TBT Round of 16

Updated Jul. 23, 2025 9:16 a.m. ET

Stars of Storrs (UCONN alumni) and We Are D3 are set for a matchup in The Basketball Tournament Round of 16. Here’s everything you need to know about Stars of Storrs vs. We Are D3.

How to watch Stars of Storrs vs. We Are D3

  • Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: SRC Arena (Syracuse, NY)
  • TV: FS1

Stars of Storrs vs. We Are D3 Odds

As of July 23, 2025, here are the odds (via DraftKings):

  • Stars of Storrs is favored by 3.5 points (-130)
  • Stars of Storrs Moneyline: -210
  • We Are D3 Moneyline: +125
Path to the Round of 16

Stars of Storrs

  • Beat (3) Green Mountain Men (Vermont) (78-76)
  • Beat (7) Brown Ballers (90-78)

UConn men's basketball fans know that Ryan Boatright is not afraid of the big moment. The former UConn guard and 2014 national champion hit a game-winning 3-pointer in the Elam Ending to deliver Stars of Storrs a memorable 78-76 win over Green Mountain Men.

Isaiah Whitehead scored a game-high 18 points for Stars of Storrs, while Boatright added 17 points in the victory.

Former Vermont standout Dylan Penn led Green Mountain Men with a game-high 20 points, while Ben Shungu chipped in 17 points and seven rebounds in the loss.

We Are D3

  • Beat (1) Boeheim's Army (Syracuse) (71-78)
  • Beat (5) Layne's Hope (75-71)

Boeheim's Army entered this year's edition of TBT as one of the favorites to win the entire event, but We Are D3 had other ideas.

Ty Nichols put together one of the top individual performances in the tournament up to this point, scoring a game-high 36 points, including the final basket in the Elam Ending, as We Are D3 stunned Boeheim's Army 81-76 in a thrilling back-and-forth contest.

Dimitrius Underwood, who played at Div. III Texas-Dallas before finishing his career at College of Charleston, enjoyed a solid outing with 14 points and seven rebounds in the victory.

Jacob Dilyard led Boeheim's Army with 19 points, while Buddy Boeheim added 17 points and five rebounds.

