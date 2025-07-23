The Basketball Tournament
The Basketball Tournament

Sideline Cancer vs LA Ignite: How to Watch, Odds, Preview - TBT Round of 16

Published Jul. 23, 2025 9:12 a.m. ET

Sideline Cancer and LA Ignite are set for a matchup in The Basketball Tournament Round of 16. Here’s everything you need to know about Sideline Cancer vs LA Ignite.

How to watch Sideline Cancer vs LA Ignite

  • Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025
  • Time: 9:00 p.m. ET
  • Location: Freedom Hall (Louisville, KY)
  • TV: FS1

Sideline Cancer vs LA Ignite Odds

As of July 23, 2025, here are the odds (via DraftKings):

  • Sideline Cancer is favored by 4.5 points (-130)
  • Sideline Cancer Moneyline: -245
  • LA Ignite Moneyline: +140

Path to the Round of 16

Sideline Cancer 

  • Beat (1) The Ville (73-63)
  • Beat (5) Madd Katts (84-82)
The Ville’s quest for TBT glory came to a sudden halt Tuesday night, as the Louisville alumni squad fell to Sideline Cancer in a rematch packed with unfinished business.

A year after missing a wide-open triple that would’ve sealed the win, Jermaine Marrow flipped the script and buried The Ville. Marrow drilled back-to-back three-pointers during the Elam Ending, including the dagger that sent Sideline Cancer to the next round and stunned the home crowd in Louisville.

Marrow led the way for Sideline Cancer with 20 points, while Montrezl Harrell poured in a game-high 21.

LA Ignite

  • Beat (6) Team 901 (83-79)
  • Beat (2) Team Diesel (93-82)

LA Ignite lit up the court with a second-half surge, storming back from a 17-point deficit to punch their ticket to the Louisville Regional Championship in dramatic fashion. Trailing late in the third, LA went on 24–6 run that gave them a one-point edge heading into the Elam Ending.

From there, Dakarai Tucker took over. Tucker, who led all scorers with 22 points, knocked down the game-winner to cap an 83–79 victory and send LA Ignite on to the next round.

