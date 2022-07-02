Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022 odds: Lines and best bets 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Two of the most dominant performers will take center stage on the Fourth of July.

We're talking, of course, about Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo at Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in New York.

The annual 4th of July spectacle will be held at Nathan's Famous original location at Coney Island, N.Y.

Chestnut has won the men's competition an astounding 14 times, including four male-female competitions (2007-10). He has also dominated of late, winning the past six men's competitions (2016-21).

Sudo has dominated the women's competition, winning the event seven times. Sudo sat out last year's competition as she was pregnant, resulting in Michelle Lesco winning. Both have been the biggest contenders for the women's title, as Sudo won from 2014-20, with Lesco finishing second from 2017-19.

The women's contest will be shown starting at 10:45 a.m. ET on Monday on ESPN3 (streaming). The men's contest will be shown starting at 12 p.m. ET on Monday on ESPNews.

Here are the odds for Monday's event:

Men

Joey Chestnut wins: -3000 (bet $10 to win $10.33 total at FOX Bet)

Field (all other entrants): +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total at FOX Bet)

Over/under Joey Chestnut's hot dogs eaten: 76.5 (at Caesars Sportsbook)

Women

Miki Sudo wins: -1800 (bet $10 to win $10.56 total at Caesars Sportsbook)

Field (all other entrants): +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total at Caesars Sportsbook)

Over/under Miki Sudo's hot dogs eaten: 45.5 (at Caesars Sportsbook)

The Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest is kind of an outlier for betting professionals, FOX Sports betting analyst Sam Panayotovich said.

Usually, betting pros look at value when making picks – they look for a wager with longer odds for a better return.

When it comes to Nathan's, Sammy P says to not overthink things and go with the most dominant performer.

"This is one of the few events where professionals will lay the -3000 and pocket the money," Panayotovich said. "It’s basically a lock that Chestnut will win the event, and he should probably be around -6000.

"As for the actual count, Chestnut said this week on VSiN that he’s wolfed down 80 dogs and buns in his practice rounds. It’s hard to short a guy that continuously overachieves and clearly wants to beat his personal record."

PICK: Joey Chestnut to win men's contest

PICK: Joey Chestnut to go over 76.5 hot dogs eaten (+210, bet $10 to win $31 total)

Chestnut's record is 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, set last year. Sudo's record is 48.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, set in 2020.

Chestnut's winning totals (hot dogs and buns):

2021: 76

2020: 75

2019: 71

2018: 74

2017: 72

2016: 70

2014: 61

2013: 69

2012: 68

2011: 62

2010: 54

2009: 68

2008: 59*

2007: 66

* = won in five hot dog eat-off

Sudo's winning totals (hot dogs and buns):

2020: 48.5

2019: 31

2018: 37

2017: 41

2016: 38.5

2015: 38

2014: 34

The winner of each contest will receive $10,000 and a championship belt, with $5,000 going to the runner-up.

The event drew its biggest TV audience in 2011 when just under 2 million people tuned in.

