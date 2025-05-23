Italian Coppa Italia
Napoli wins Serie A title on season's last day ahead of Inter Milan
Napoli wins Serie A title on season's last day ahead of Inter Milan

Updated May. 23, 2025 5:18 p.m. ET

The two players who Antonio Conte wanted more than any others secured Napoli its second Serie A title in three years on Friday.

Scott McTominay scored with an acrobatic bicycle kick before halftime and Romelu Lukaku doubled the lead with a solo goal after the break in the decisive 2-0 home win over Cagliari.

Conte became the first coach to win the Italian championship with three teams.

Napoli needed only to do the same or better than defending champion Inter Milan in the final round of matches, so Inter’s 2-0 win at 10-man Como wasn’t enough for the Nerazzurri.

The results meant Napoli finished Serie A one point ahead of Inter.

The southern squad’s fourth Serie A title overall capped an impressive turnaround after the Partenopei finished 10th during a dismal title defense last season.

Argentina legend Diego Maradona led Napoli to its first two titles in 1987 and 1990. The 2023 team led by Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia clinched with five rounds to spare.

Inter was heading toward the title until McTominay went airborne to redirect a cross from Matteo Politano in the 42nd minute for his 12th goal this season after transferring from Manchester United.

Lukaku, who was signed from Chelsea in August, controlled a long vertical pass and dribbled by two defenders before scoring in the 51st. It was his 14th goal to go with his league-leading 10 assists.

Inter rested its starters

Defender Stefan de Vrij scored 20 minutes in for Inter, redirecting a corner kick with a bouncing header.

Como was reduced to 10 men when goalkeeper Pepe Reina was sent off at the end of the first half for a foul on Mehdi Taremi. It was Reina’s final game before retiring.

Joaquín Correa added another for Inter after the break in almost the same exact moment that Lukaku scored for Napoli.

Inter, which is also preparing for the Champions League final against PSG in eight days, rested most of its usual starting lineup, including top strikers Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

