NCAA Women's Volleyball How to watch UCLA vs. Penn State Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time Published Sep. 28, 2025 6:49 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

A key Big Ten matchup takes place Sunday as UCLA travels to face No. 15 Penn State in women’s volleyball. Both teams sit at 6-4 and are looking to climb in the conference standings.

How to watch UCLA vs. Penn State Volleyball

UCLA vs. Penn State Preview

UCLA has endured an up-and-down start to the season but remains dangerous as it continues to adjust to Big Ten play. Penn State, ranked No. 15 nationally, is also off to a slow start and aiming to build consistency against top competition. With both teams trying to gain momentum, this matchup could provide an early turning point in their conference campaigns.

What did you think of this story?

share

Get more from the NCAA Women's Volleyball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more