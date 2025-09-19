NCAA Women's Volleyball
How to watch Notre Dame vs. Michigan Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time
How to watch Notre Dame vs. Michigan Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time

Published Sep. 21, 2025 7:24 a.m. ET

Michigan hosts Notre Dame in a Sunday afternoon matchup. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the matchup:

Notre Dame vs. Michigan Preview

Michigan entered the weekend with an 8-1 start and will look to keep its momentum rolling at home in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines have been sharp on both ends, using depth and consistency to climb the early-season standings. Notre Dame enters at 3-3, searching for a spark to push above .500 and grab a key road win.

