NCAA Women's Volleyball
How to watch Notre Dame vs. Michigan Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time
Published Sep. 21, 2025 7:24 a.m. ET
Michigan hosts Notre Dame in a Sunday afternoon matchup. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the matchup:
How to watch Notre Dame vs. Michigan Volleyball
- Date: Sunday, September 21
- Time: 3 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: BTN
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Notre Dame vs. Michigan Preview
Michigan entered the weekend with an 8-1 start and will look to keep its momentum rolling at home in Ann Arbor. The Wolverines have been sharp on both ends, using depth and consistency to climb the early-season standings. Notre Dame enters at 3-3, searching for a spark to push above .500 and grab a key road win.
