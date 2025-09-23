NCAA Women's Volleyball
How to watch Nebraska vs Michigan Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time
Published Sep. 24, 2025 8:18 a.m. ET
The No. 1-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers continue their 2025 volleyball season on Saturday, taking on Michigan. Here's everything you need to know to watch the match:
- Date: Wednesday, September 24
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: BTN
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Nebraska vs. Michigan Preview
Nebraska looks to continue its undefeated start to the season when it faces Michigan on Tuesday. The Huskers, coming off a 33-3 campaign that ended in the NCAA Semifinals against eventual champion Penn State, will aim to carry that momentum into the matchup. Michigan is also off to a strong start at 10-1, with their only loss coming against Virginia in a back and forth 5-set match.
2025 Nebraska Volleyball Schedule
Check out their full season schedule below:
- Wed, Sep 24: vs Michigan – 7 p.m. ET (BTN)
- Sat, Sep 27: vs Maryland – 4 p.m. ET
- Fri, Oct 3: at Penn State – 8 p.m. ET (FOX)
- Sat, Oct 4: at Rutgers – 7 p.m. ET (BTN+)
- Fri, Oct 10: vs Washington – 9 p.m. ET (BTN)
- Sun, Oct 12: at Purdue – 1 p.m. ET (BTN+)
- Fri, Oct 17: at Michigan State – 7 p.m. ET (BTN+)
- Sun, Oct 19: at Michigan – 2 p.m. ET (BTN+)
- Fri, Oct 24: vs Northwestern – 7 p.m. ET
- Sat, Oct 25: vs Michigan State – 8:30 p.m. ET (BTN)
- Fri, Oct 31: at Wisconsin – 9 p.m. ET (BTN)
- Sun, Nov 2: vs Oregon – 2 p.m. ET (BTN)
- Thu, Nov 6: vs Illinois – 8 p.m. ET (FS1)
- Sat, Nov 8: at Minnesota – 3:30 p.m. ET (NBC)
- Fri, Nov 14: at UCLA – TBA (BTN)
- Sat, Nov 15: at USC – 3 p.m. ET (BTN+)
- Thu, Nov 20: vs Iowa – TBA (FS1)
- Sat, Nov 22: at Indiana – 6 p.m. ET (BTN+)
- Fri, Nov 28: vs Penn State – 6:30 p.m. ET (BTN)
- Sat, Nov 29: vs Ohio State – TBA (BTN)
