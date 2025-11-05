NCAA Women's Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball
How to watch Nebraska vs Illinois Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time
Published Nov. 6, 2025 8:47 a.m. ET
The No. 1-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers continue their 2025 volleyball season on Thursday, hosting Illinois. Here's everything you need to know to watch the match:
How to watch Nebraska vs. Illinois Volleyball
- Date: Thursday, November 6, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FS1
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Nebraska vs. Illinois Preview
Nebraska looks to remain unbeaten as it hosts Illinois on Thursday night in Lincoln. The top-ranked Huskers enter the matchup at 22-0 overall and 12-0 in Big Ten play, extending their dominance after a strong postseason run last year that ended in the NCAA Semifinals.
Illinois, sitting at 12-9 overall and 7-5 in conference, will aim to hand Nebraska its first loss of the season and pull off a statement upset against one of college volleyball’s most consistent powerhouses.
2025 Nebraska Volleyball Schedule
Check out their full season schedule below:
- Thu, Nov 6: vs Illinois – 8 p.m. ET (FS1)
- Sat, Nov 8: at Minnesota – 3:30 p.m. ET (NBC)
- Fri, Nov 14: at UCLA – TBA (BTN)
- Sat, Nov 15: at USC – 3 p.m. ET (BTN+)
- Thu, Nov 20: vs Iowa – TBA (FS1)
- Sat, Nov 22: at Indiana – 6 p.m. ET (BTN+)
- Fri, Nov 28: vs Penn State – 6:30 p.m. ET (BTN)
- Sat, Nov 29: vs Ohio State – TBA (BTN)
What did you think of this story?
share
in this topic