How to watch Nebraska vs Illinois Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time

The No. 1-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers continue their 2025 volleyball season on Thursday, hosting Illinois. Here's everything you need to know to watch the match:

How to watch Nebraska vs. Illinois Volleyball

Nebraska vs. Illinois Preview

Nebraska looks to remain unbeaten as it hosts Illinois on Thursday night in Lincoln. The top-ranked Huskers enter the matchup at 22-0 overall and 12-0 in Big Ten play, extending their dominance after a strong postseason run last year that ended in the NCAA Semifinals.

Illinois, sitting at 12-9 overall and 7-5 in conference, will aim to hand Nebraska its first loss of the season and pull off a statement upset against one of college volleyball’s most consistent powerhouses.

2025 Nebraska Volleyball Schedule

Check out their full season schedule below: