How to watch Nebraska vs Illinois Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time

Published Nov. 6, 2025 8:47 a.m. ET

The No. 1-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers continue their 2025 volleyball season on Thursday, hosting Illinois. Here's everything you need to know to watch the match:

How to watch Nebraska vs. Illinois Volleyball

Nebraska vs. Illinois Preview

Nebraska looks to remain unbeaten as it hosts Illinois on Thursday night in Lincoln. The top-ranked Huskers enter the matchup at 22-0 overall and 12-0 in Big Ten play, extending their dominance after a strong postseason run last year that ended in the NCAA Semifinals.

Illinois, sitting at 12-9 overall and 7-5 in conference, will aim to hand Nebraska its first loss of the season and pull off a statement upset against one of college volleyball’s most consistent powerhouses. 

2025 Nebraska Volleyball Schedule

Check out their full season schedule below:

  • Thu, Nov 6: vs Illinois – 8 p.m. ET (FS1)
  • Sat, Nov 8: at Minnesota – 3:30 p.m. ET (NBC)
  • Fri, Nov 14: at UCLA – TBA (BTN)
  • Sat, Nov 15: at USC – 3 p.m. ET (BTN+)
  • Thu, Nov 20: vs Iowa – TBA (FS1)
  • Sat, Nov 22: at Indiana – 6 p.m. ET (BTN+)
  • Fri, Nov 28: vs Penn State – 6:30 p.m. ET (BTN)
  • Sat, Nov 29: vs Ohio State – TBA (BTN)
