NCAA Women's Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball
How to watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time
Published Oct. 31, 2025 8:35 a.m. ET
The No. 1-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers continue their 2025 volleyball season on Friday, traveling to take on Wisconsin. Here's everything you need to know to watch the match:
How to watch Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Volleyball
- Date: Friday, October 31
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: BTN
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Nebraska vs. Wisconsin Preview
Nebraska looks to stay perfect as it visits Big Ten rival Wisconsin on Friday, Oct. 31. The Huskers, who haven't dropped a set since Sept 16 against Creighton, carry a 14-0 all-time record against the Badgers into the matchup,. Wisconsin enters at 15-3 and will look to defend its home court and hand Nebraska its first-ever loss in the series.
2025 Nebraska Volleyball Schedule
Check out their full season schedule below:
- Fri, Oct 31: at Wisconsin – 9 p.m. ET (BTN)
- Sun, Nov 2: vs Oregon – 2 p.m. ET (BTN)
- Thu, Nov 6: vs Illinois – 8 p.m. ET (FS1)
- Sat, Nov 8: at Minnesota – 3:30 p.m. ET (NBC)
- Fri, Nov 14: at UCLA – TBA (BTN)
- Sat, Nov 15: at USC – 3 p.m. ET (BTN+)
- Thu, Nov 20: vs Iowa – TBA (FS1)
- Sat, Nov 22: at Indiana – 6 p.m. ET (BTN+)
- Fri, Nov 28: vs Penn State – 6:30 p.m. ET (BTN)
- Sat, Nov 29: vs Ohio State – TBA (BTN)
What did you think of this story?
share
in this topic