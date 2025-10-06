NCAA Women's Volleyball
How to watch Nebraska Volleyball vs Washington: TV Channel, Streaming, Time

Published Oct. 10, 2025 8:30 a.m. ET

The No. 1-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers continue their 2025 volleyball season on Friday, hosting Washington. Here's everything you need to know to watch the match:

How to watch Nebraska vs. Washington Volleyball

Nebraska vs. Washington Preview

Undefeated Nebraska (14-0) hosts Washington on Friday, October 10, looking to extend its advantage in the series. The Huskers aim to keep momentum going at home, while Washington enters at 7–7 overall with a 2-match win streak and a 2–5 record on the road. The Huskies will try to stay hot and hand Nebraska a tough challenge under the lights in Lincoln.

2025 Nebraska Volleyball Schedule

Check out their full season schedule below:

  • Fri, Oct 10: vs Washington – 9 p.m. ET (BTN)
  • Sun, Oct 12: at Purdue – 1 p.m. ET (BTN+)
  • Fri, Oct 17: at Michigan State – 7 p.m. ET (BTN+)
  • Sun, Oct 19: at Michigan – 2 p.m. ET (BTN+)
  • Fri, Oct 24: vs Northwestern – 7 p.m. ET
  • Sat, Oct 25: vs Michigan State – 8:30 p.m. ET (BTN)
  • Fri, Oct 31: at Wisconsin – 9 p.m. ET (BTN)
  • Sun, Nov 2: vs Oregon – 2 p.m. ET (BTN)
  • Thu, Nov 6: vs Illinois – 8 p.m. ET (FS1)
  • Sat, Nov 8: at Minnesota – 3:30 p.m. ET (NBC)
  • Fri, Nov 14: at UCLA – TBA (BTN)
  • Sat, Nov 15: at USC – 3 p.m. ET (BTN+)
  • Thu, Nov 20: vs Iowa – TBA (FS1)
  • Sat, Nov 22: at Indiana – 6 p.m. ET (BTN+)
  • Fri, Nov 28: vs Penn State – 6:30 p.m. ET (BTN)
  • Sat, Nov 29: vs Ohio State – TBA (BTN)
