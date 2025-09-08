NCAA Women's Volleyball How to watch Nebraska Volleyball vs Utah: TV Channel, Streaming, Time Published Sep. 12, 2025 8:59 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The No. 1-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers continue their 2025 volleyball season on Friday, taking on Utah. Here's everything you need to know to watch the match:

How to watch Nebraska vs. Utah Volleyball

Nebraska vs. Utah Preview

Nebraska looks to remain unbeaten as they take on Utah this Friday. The Huskers are coming off a dominant 33-3 season that ended in the NCAA Semifinals against eventual champion Penn State. Nebraska will aim to keep their early-season momentum rolling, while #22 Utah, 5-1 on the year, is eyeing a statement win to shake up the national picture and hand the Huskers an early test.

2025 Nebraska Volleyball Schedule

Fri, Sep 12: vs Utah – 7 p.m. ET (FS1)

Sat, Sep 13: vs Grand Canyon – 7 p.m. ET

Tue, Sep 16: at Creighton – 7:30 p.m. ET (FS1)

Sat, Sep 20: vs Arizona – 8 p.m. ET (BTN)

Wed, Sep 24: vs Michigan – 7 p.m. ET (BTN)

Sat, Sep 27: vs Maryland – 4 p.m. ET

Fri, Oct 3: at Penn State – 8 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sat, Oct 4: at Rutgers – 7 p.m. ET (BTN+)

Fri, Oct 10: vs Washington – 9 p.m. ET (BTN)

Sun, Oct 12: at Purdue – 1 p.m. ET (BTN+)

Fri, Oct 17: at Michigan State – 7 p.m. ET (BTN+)

Sun, Oct 19: at Michigan – 2 p.m. ET (BTN+)

Fri, Oct 24: vs Northwestern – 7 p.m. ET

Sat, Oct 25: vs Michigan State – 8:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

Fri, Oct 31: at Wisconsin – 9 p.m. ET (BTN)

Sun, Nov 2: vs Oregon – 2 p.m. ET (BTN)

Thu, Nov 6: vs Illinois – 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

Sat, Nov 8: at Minnesota – 3:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Fri, Nov 14: at UCLA – TBA (BTN)

Sat, Nov 15: at USC – 3 p.m. ET (BTN+)

Thu, Nov 20: vs Iowa – TBA (FS1)

Sat, Nov 22: at Indiana – 6 p.m. ET (BTN+)

Fri, Nov 28: vs Penn State – 6:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

Sat, Nov 29: vs Ohio State – TBA (BTN)

