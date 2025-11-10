NCAA Women's Volleyball
nebraska vs ucla volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to watch Nebraska vs UCLA Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time

Published Nov. 14, 2025 9:03 a.m. ET

The No. 1-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers continue their 2025 volleyball season on Friday, traveling to take on UCLA. Here's everything you need to know to watch the match:

How to watch Nebraska vs. UCLA Volleyball

Nebraska vs. UCLA Preview

Nebraska looks to remain unbeaten as it heads west to face UCLA on Friday night. The top-ranked Huskers enter the matchup at 24-0 overall and 14-0 in Big Ten play, riding a 24-match winning streak that includes a perfect 12-0 record at home and 9-0 on the road. Nebraska continues to dominate opponents on both ends of the court, maintaining its position as the team to beat in college volleyball.

UCLA, meanwhile, will try to defend its home court and hand the Huskers their first loss of the season. The Bruins come in at 13-10 overall and 7-6 in conference, splitting their home matches at 3-3 this year. A win over Nebraska would mark their biggest victory of the season and provide a major boost heading into the final stretch of Pac-12 play.

2025 Nebraska Volleyball Schedule

Check out the remaining season schedule below:

  • Fri, Nov 14: at UCLA – 10 p.m. ET (BTN)
  • Sat, Nov 15: at USC – 3 p.m. ET (BTN+)
  • Thu, Nov 20: vs Iowa – 8 p.m. ET (FS1)
  • Sat, Nov 22: at Indiana – 6 p.m. ET (BTN+)
  • Fri, Nov 28: vs Penn State – 6:30 p.m. ET (BTN)
  • Sat, Nov 29: vs Ohio State – TBA (BTN)
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the NCAA Women's Volleyball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NCAA Women's Volleyball NCAA Women's Volleyball
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 Nebraska Cornhuskers Volleyball Schedule and Scores

2025 Nebraska Cornhuskers Volleyball Schedule and Scores

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 NFL Scores Image 2025 NFL Scores
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes