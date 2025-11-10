How to watch Nebraska vs UCLA Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time

The No. 1-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers continue their 2025 volleyball season on Friday, traveling to take on UCLA. Here's everything you need to know to watch the match:

How to watch Nebraska vs. UCLA Volleyball

Nebraska vs. UCLA Preview

Nebraska looks to remain unbeaten as it heads west to face UCLA on Friday night. The top-ranked Huskers enter the matchup at 24-0 overall and 14-0 in Big Ten play, riding a 24-match winning streak that includes a perfect 12-0 record at home and 9-0 on the road. Nebraska continues to dominate opponents on both ends of the court, maintaining its position as the team to beat in college volleyball.

UCLA, meanwhile, will try to defend its home court and hand the Huskers their first loss of the season. The Bruins come in at 13-10 overall and 7-6 in conference, splitting their home matches at 3-3 this year. A win over Nebraska would mark their biggest victory of the season and provide a major boost heading into the final stretch of Pac-12 play.

2025 Nebraska Volleyball Schedule

Check out the remaining season schedule below: