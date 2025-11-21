NCAA Women's Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball
How to watch Nebraska vs Penn State Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time
Published Nov. 28, 2025 8:12 a.m. ET
The No. 1-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers continue their 2025 volleyball season on Saturday, hosting Penn State. Here's everything you need to know to watch the match:
How to watch Nebraska vs. Penn State Volleyball
- Date: Friday, November 28
- Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: BTN
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Limited time offer: 50% off the first two months)
Nebraska vs. Penn State Preview
The unbeaten Huskers (28-0, 18-0 Big Ten) return home to close out the regular season against a surging Penn State squad. Nebraska has yet to drop a match all year, boasting a 28-match winning streak and a perfect record both in conference play and at the Devaney Center (13-0). Penn State (17-11, 11-7 Big Ten) enters on a three-match win streak and will look to pull off a season-defining upset. The Nittany Lions have been tough at home but face a daunting challenge on the road against the nation’s top-ranked team.
2025 Nebraska Volleyball Schedule
Check out their schedule below:
- Fri, Nov 28: vs Penn State – 6:30 p.m. ET (BTN)
- Sat, Nov 29: vs Ohio State – 9 p.m. ET (BTN)
What did you think of this story?
share
in this topic