How to watch Nebraska vs Penn State Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time

The No. 1-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers continue their 2025 volleyball season on Saturday, hosting Penn State. Here's everything you need to know to watch the match:

How to watch Nebraska vs. Penn State Volleyball

Nebraska vs. Penn State Preview

The unbeaten Huskers (28-0, 18-0 Big Ten) return home to close out the regular season against a surging Penn State squad. Nebraska has yet to drop a match all year, boasting a 28-match winning streak and a perfect record both in conference play and at the Devaney Center (13-0). Penn State (17-11, 11-7 Big Ten) enters on a three-match win streak and will look to pull off a season-defining upset. The Nittany Lions have been tough at home but face a daunting challenge on the road against the nation’s top-ranked team.

2025 Nebraska Volleyball Schedule

Check out their schedule below: