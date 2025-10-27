How to watch Nebraska vs. Oregon Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time

NCAA Women's Volleyball
The No. 1-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers continue their 2025 volleyball season on Sunday, traveling to take on Oregon. Here's everything you need to know to watch the match:

How to watch Nebraska vs. Oregon Volleyball

Nebraska vs. Oregon Preview

Nebraska continues its road trip Sunday, Nov. 2, with a matchup against Oregon. The undefeated Huskers are coming off a 33-3 season that ended in the NCAA Semifinals against eventual national champion Penn State and will look to remain unbeaten in the all-time series. Oregon enters at 2-2 over its last four matches - all against top-25 opponents - after dropping a hard-fought battle Sunday with Wisconsin.

2025 Nebraska Volleyball Schedule

Check out their full season schedule below:

  • Sun, Nov 2: vs Oregon – 2 p.m. ET (BTN)
  • Thu, Nov 6: vs Illinois – 8 p.m. ET (FS1)
  • Sat, Nov 8: at Minnesota – 3:30 p.m. ET (NBC)
  • Fri, Nov 14: at UCLA – TBA (BTN)
  • Sat, Nov 15: at USC – 3 p.m. ET (BTN+)
  • Thu, Nov 20: vs Iowa – TBA (FS1)
  • Sat, Nov 22: at Indiana – 6 p.m. ET (BTN+)
  • Fri, Nov 28: vs Penn State – 6:30 p.m. ET (BTN)
  • Sat, Nov 29: vs Ohio State – TBA (BTN)
