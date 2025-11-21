NCAA Women's Volleyball
nebraska vs ohio state volleyball home
How to watch Nebraska vs Ohio State Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time

Published Nov. 29, 2025 8:15 a.m. ET

The No. 1-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers close out their 2025 volleyball season on Saturday, hosting Ohio State. Here's everything you need to know to watch the match:

How to watch Nebraska vs. Ohio State Volleyball

Nebraska vs. Ohio State Preview

Nebraska wraps up its regular season with a home matchup against Ohio State, looking to finish a flawless campaign. The Huskers enter at 29-0 overall and 19-0 in Big Ten play, riding a 29-match winning streak and perfect 14-0 record at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. Ohio State (6-20, 3-15 Big Ten) has struggled throughout the season but will try to end on a high note by challenging the nation’s top-ranked team. The Buckeyes have won just two road matches all year and face one of the most dominant defenses in college volleyball.

For Nebraska, it’s one final tune-up before postseason play begins, and a chance to complete a perfect regular season in front of its home crowd.

2025 Nebraska Volleyball Schedule

Check out their schedule below:

  • Sat, Nov 29: vs Ohio State – 9 p.m. ET (BTN)
