How to watch Nebraska vs. Michigan State Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time

The No. 1-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers continue their 2025 volleyball season on Saturday, taking on Michigan State in Lincoln. Here's everything you need to know to watch the match:

How to watch Nebraska vs. Michigan State Volleyball

Nebraska vs. Michigan State Preview

Nebraska looks to continue its undefeated start to the season when it faces Michigan State on Saturday. The Huskers are sitting at the top of the Big Ten conference standings, while Michigan State is also having a solid season. They are hovering around the top 5 in the conference standings.

Nebrasaka and MSU met earlier this season in East Lansing where the Cornhuskers took down the Spartans in 3 straight sets (25-15, 25-18, 25-20).

2025 Nebraska Volleyball Schedule

Check out their full season schedule below: