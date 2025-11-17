NCAA Women's Volleyball
nebraska vs iowa volleyball
How to watch Nebraska vs Iowa Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time

Published Nov. 20, 2025 1:29 p.m. ET

The No. 1-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers continue their 2025 volleyball season on Thursday, hosting Iowa. Here's everything you need to know to watch the match:

How to watch Nebraska vs. Iowa Volleyball

Nebraska vs. Iowa Preview

Nebraska looks to close out a perfect regular season when it hosts Iowa on Thursday night at the Bob Devaney Sports Center. The top-ranked Huskers are 26-0 overall and 16-0 in Big Ten play, riding a 26-match win streak that includes recent road victories over ranked opponents UCLA, USC, and Minnesota. Iowa enters the matchup at 14-14, looking to spoil Nebraska’s unbeaten run and pick up its first-ever win in the series. The match will be televised nationally on FS1.

2025 Nebraska Volleyball Schedule

Check out their full season schedule below:

  • Thu, Nov 20: vs Iowa – 8 p.m. ET (FS1)
  • Sat, Nov 22: at Indiana – 6 p.m. ET (BTN+)
  • Fri, Nov 28: vs Penn State – 6:30 p.m. ET (BTN)
  • Sat, Nov 29: vs Ohio State – 9 p.m. ET (BTN)
