How to watch Nebraska Volleyball vs Arizona: TV Channel, Streaming, Time

The No. 1-ranked Nebraska Cornhuskers continue their 2025 volleyball season on Saturday, taking on Arizona. Here's everything you need to know to watch the match:

How to watch Nebraska vs. Arizona Volleyball

Nebraska vs. Arizona Preview

Nebraska looks to continue its undefeated start to the season when it faces Arizona on Tuesday. The Huskers, coming off a 33-3 campaign that ended in the NCAA Semifinals against eventual champion Penn State, will aim to carry that momentum into the matchup. Arizona will be looking to challenge Nebraska early and test the Huskers’ resilience.

2025 Nebraska Volleyball Schedule

Check out their full season schedule below:

Sat, Sep 20: vs Arizona – 8 p.m. ET (BTN)

Wed, Sep 24: vs Michigan – 7 p.m. ET (BTN)

Sat, Sep 27: vs Maryland – 4 p.m. ET

Fri, Oct 3: at Penn State – 8 p.m. ET (FOX)

Sat, Oct 4: at Rutgers – 7 p.m. ET (BTN+)

Fri, Oct 10: vs Washington – 9 p.m. ET (BTN)

Sun, Oct 12: at Purdue – 1 p.m. ET (BTN+)

Fri, Oct 17: at Michigan State – 7 p.m. ET (BTN+)

Sun, Oct 19: at Michigan – 2 p.m. ET (BTN+)

Fri, Oct 24: vs Northwestern – 7 p.m. ET

Sat, Oct 25: vs Michigan State – 8:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

Fri, Oct 31: at Wisconsin – 9 p.m. ET (BTN)

Sun, Nov 2: vs Oregon – 2 p.m. ET (BTN)

Thu, Nov 6: vs Illinois – 8 p.m. ET (FS1)

Sat, Nov 8: at Minnesota – 3:30 p.m. ET (NBC)

Fri, Nov 14: at UCLA – TBA (BTN)

Sat, Nov 15: at USC – 3 p.m. ET (BTN+)

Thu, Nov 20: vs Iowa – TBA (FS1)

Sat, Nov 22: at Indiana – 6 p.m. ET (BTN+)

Fri, Nov 28: vs Penn State – 6:30 p.m. ET (BTN)

Sat, Nov 29: vs Ohio State – TBA (BTN)

