NCAA Women's Volleyball
How to watch Cal vs. USC Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time
Published Sep. 21, 2025 7:29 a.m. ET
No. 19 USC hosts Cal on Sunday with an in-state matchup. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the matchup:
How to watch Cal vs. USC Volleyball
- Date: Sunday, September 21
- Time: 5 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: BTN
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Cal vs. USC Preview
The Trojans enter ranked No. 19 with a strong 7-1 record, carrying plenty of momentum into this clash. California, at 3-5, is searching for a breakthrough win to turn its season around.
