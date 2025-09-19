NCAA Women's Volleyball How to watch Cal vs. USC Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time Published Sep. 21, 2025 7:29 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

No. 19 USC hosts Cal on Sunday with an in-state matchup. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the matchup:

How to watch Cal vs. USC Volleyball

Cal vs. USC Preview

The Trojans enter ranked No. 19 with a strong 7-1 record, carrying plenty of momentum into this clash. California, at 3-5, is searching for a breakthrough win to turn its season around.

What did you think of this story?

share

recommended 2025 Nebraska Cornhuskers Volleyball Schedule and Scores Item 1 of 1

Get more from the NCAA Women's Volleyball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more