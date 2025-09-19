NCAA Women's Volleyball
How to watch Minnesota vs. Marquette Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time
Published Sep. 21, 2025 8:16 a.m. ET
Marquette hosts No. 12 Minnesota in a Sunday evening matchup. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the matchup:
How to watch Minnesota vs. Marquette Volleyball
- Date: Sunday, September 21
- Time: 6 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: FS1
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Minnesota vs. Marquette Preview
Marquette returns home with a 5-3 record, aiming to secure a signature victory in front of its fans. The Golden Eagles have battled through a challenging early slate and now look to test themselves against one of the nation’s top programs. Minnesota enters the match with a strong record, losing only the opening match against Texas A&M.
