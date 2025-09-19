NCAA Women's Volleyball How to watch Minnesota vs. Marquette Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time Published Sep. 21, 2025 8:16 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Marquette hosts No. 12 Minnesota in a Sunday evening matchup. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the matchup:

Minnesota vs. Marquette Preview

Marquette returns home with a 5-3 record, aiming to secure a signature victory in front of its fans. The Golden Eagles have battled through a challenging early slate and now look to test themselves against one of the nation’s top programs. Minnesota enters the match with a strong record, losing only the opening match against Texas A&M.

