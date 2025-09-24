NCAA Women's Volleyball
How to watch Michigan State vs Michigan Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time
Published Sep. 27, 2025 8:46 a.m. ET
Two in-state rivals collide on Saturday night as Michigan and Michigan State square off in a Big Ten volleyball showdown. Here’s everything you need to know to catch the action:
How to watch Michigan vs. Michigan State Volleyball
- Date: Saturday, September 27
- Time: 8:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: BTN
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Michigan vs. Michigan State Preview
Michigan enters the matchup with a 10-2 record, showcasing strong form to start the 2025 campaign. Their in-state rival, Michigan State, is sporting a 10-1 record. With both teams off to impressive starts, the match promises to be one of the marquee early-season battles in the Big Ten.
