NCAA Women's Volleyball
How to watch Michigan State vs Michigan Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to watch Michigan State vs Michigan Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time

Published Sep. 27, 2025 8:46 a.m. ET

Two in-state rivals collide on Saturday night as Michigan and Michigan State square off in a Big Ten volleyball showdown. Here’s everything you need to know to catch the action:

How to watch Michigan vs. Michigan State Volleyball

Michigan vs. Michigan State Preview

Michigan enters the matchup with a 10-2 record, showcasing strong form to start the 2025 campaign. Their in-state rival, Michigan State, is sporting a 10-1 record. With both teams off to impressive starts, the match promises to be one of the marquee early-season battles in the Big Ten.

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the NCAA Women's Volleyball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NCAA Women's Volleyball NCAA Women's Volleyball
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: How to watch Nebraska vs Michigan Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time

How to watch Nebraska vs Michigan Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes