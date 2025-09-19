NCAA Women's Volleyball
How to watch Iowa State vs Illinois Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to watch Iowa State vs Illinois Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time

Published Sep. 20, 2025 8:01 a.m. ET

Iowa State faces Illinois in the Illinois Triangular on Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the matchup:

How to watch Iowa State vs. Illinois Volleyball

Iowa State vs. Illinois Preview

Illinois returns home for the Illinois Triangular looking to build on a 4-3 record and take advantage of its home floor against a surging Iowa State squad. The Cyclones enter at 8-1, boasting momentum from a strong early-season stretch and aiming to prove themselves in a tough road test.

Iowa State vs. Illinois History

Illinois and Iowa State have played seven total matches. Illinois holds the series lead 6-1.

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the NCAA Women's Volleyball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NCAA Women's Volleyball NCAA Women's Volleyball
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 Nebraska Cornhuskers Volleyball Schedule and Scores

2025 Nebraska Cornhuskers Volleyball Schedule and Scores

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes