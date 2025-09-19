NCAA Women's Volleyball How to watch Iowa State vs Illinois Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time Published Sep. 20, 2025 8:01 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Iowa State faces Illinois in the Illinois Triangular on Saturday. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the matchup:

How to watch Iowa State vs. Illinois Volleyball

Iowa State vs. Illinois Preview

Illinois returns home for the Illinois Triangular looking to build on a 4-3 record and take advantage of its home floor against a surging Iowa State squad. The Cyclones enter at 8-1, boasting momentum from a strong early-season stretch and aiming to prove themselves in a tough road test.

Iowa State vs. Illinois History

Illinois and Iowa State have played seven total matches. Illinois holds the series lead 6-1.

