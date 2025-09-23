NCAA Women's Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball
How to watch Indiana vs Northwestern Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time
Published Sep. 24, 2025 8:26 a.m. ET
Indiana and Northwestern face off in a Big Ten volleyball clash on Wednesday night. Here's everything you need to know to watch the match:
How to watch Indiana vs Northwestern Volleyball
- Date: Wednesday, September 24
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: BTN
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Indiana vs Northwestern Preview
Indiana has opened their 2025 campaign strong with a 9-1 start, their only loss coming against Western Kentucky (0-3). Northwestern has also found success early in their volleyball season, sporting a 10-2 record. Their losses this season have come against Baylor (2-3) and St. Thomas (0-3)
What did you think of this story?
share
in this topic