How to watch Illinois vs. Purdue Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time
Published Sep. 28, 2025 6:50 a.m. ET
Big Ten rivals meet on Sunday afternoon as Illinois takes on No. 10 Purdue in a key conference volleyball matchup.
How to watch Illinois vs. Purdue Volleyball
- Date: Sunday, September 28
- Time: 2:00 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: BTN
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Illinois vs. Purdue Preview
Illinois will look to pull off an upset against a ranked opponent. Purdue, sitting at No. 10 nationally with a strong record, has been one of the most consistent teams in the Big Ten to start the season.
