How to watch Florida vs. Wisconsin Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time

No. 7 Wisconsin hosts No. 15 Florida in a Top-20 showdown on Sunday. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the matchup:

How to watch Florida vs. Wisconsin Volleyball

Florida vs. Wisconsin Preview

Wisconsin enters the weekend ranked No. 7 nationally and sporting a 6-1 record. The Badgers have been dominant at home and will look to add another marquee win to their résumé.

Florida, ranked No. 15, comes in at 4-2 and will try to shake off early-season ups and downs with a statement road victory.

