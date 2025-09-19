NCAA Women's Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball
How to watch Florida vs. Wisconsin Volleyball: TV Channel, Streaming, Time
Published Sep. 21, 2025 6:22 a.m. ET
No. 7 Wisconsin hosts No. 15 Florida in a Top-20 showdown on Sunday. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the matchup:
How to watch Florida vs. Wisconsin Volleyball
- Date: Sunday, September 21
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: BTN
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX One (Try free for 7 days)
Florida vs. Wisconsin Preview
Wisconsin enters the weekend ranked No. 7 nationally and sporting a 6-1 record. The Badgers have been dominant at home and will look to add another marquee win to their résumé.
Florida, ranked No. 15, comes in at 4-2 and will try to shake off early-season ups and downs with a statement road victory.
What did you think of this story?
share
in this topic