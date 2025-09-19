NCAA Women's Volleyball
How to Watch 2025 College Volleyball on FOX: TV Channels, Streaming, Dates
How to Watch 2025 College Volleyball on FOX: TV Channels, Streaming, Dates

Updated Sep. 19, 2025 1:47 p.m. ET

Get ready to experience another thrilling season of NCAA Women’s College Volleyball. Keep reading for more information on how to watch the 2025 season on FOX networks.

How can I watch College Volleyball on FOX?

In 2025, certain College Volleyball games can be viewed on BTN, FOX, FS1, or FS2. Games can be streamed on FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App and FOX One (Try free for 7 days)

When is the next game?

This weekend will provide a full slate of games:

Saturday, September 20

  • Iowa State vs. Illinois - 6:30 p.m. ET (BTN)
  • Arizona vs. (1) Nebraska - 8 p.m. ET (BTN)

Sunday, September 21

  • (15) Florida vs. (7) Wisconsin - 1 p.m. ET (BTN)
  • Notre Dame vs. Michigan - 3 p.m. ET (BTN)
  • California vs. (19) USC - 5 p.m. ET (BTN)
  • (12) Minnesota vs. Marquette - 6 p.m. ET (FS1)

How can I stream College Volleyball or watch without cable?

College Volleyball games on FOX will be available to be streamed live on the FOX Sports website and the FOX Sports App. You can also stream games on FOX One (Try free for 7 days).

For those without cable, there are live-streaming services that carry the FOX family of networks, including YouTube TV, Sling TV, Hulu + Live TV and fuboTV.

If you have an antenna in a good reception area, you can also watch College Volleyball games on your local FOX station. Check out the Federal Communications Commission TV reception maps to see which stations are available in your area.

